The end may be near for Ronda Rousey in WWE. Following her loss to Shayna Bazler at WWE SummerSlam, Rousey shared her thoughts on Instagram, hinting her career with the company is over.

On Saturday night, Rousey competed against Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules match at WWE SummerSlam. Bazler defeated Rousey by technical submission.

Earlier today, Rousey posted pictures from the match with the caption, “@qosbaszler you were the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay.”

In July, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that Rousey has given WWE a “hard out” date.

“It kept getting delayed and then Ronda got hurt and the thing was – and I don’t know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, it might be a little bit after – the deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Rousey Has Been With WWE For Nearly A Decade

After making brief appearances with WWE from 2014-2017, Rousey made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble. It was later revealed that Rousey had signed a full-time contract with WWE.

During her tenure in WWE, Rousey was a two-time WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, one-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion, the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Bazler.

Rousey rose to international fame during her time in UFC, where she was the inaugural Women’s Bantamweight Champion. After she retired from MMA in 2016, Rousey was elected into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

