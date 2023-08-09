WWE

Logan Paul Helps WWE SummerSlam 2023 Set Revenue Record With $8.5 Million Tickets Sold

Gia Nguyen
WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer” was a historic night for the company. There was a lot of hype surrounding the SummerSlam after the event was announced at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan and the PPV event did not disappoint.

In fact, the 2023 SummerSlam broke records for ticket revenue, sponsorships, and merchandising revenue among all non-Wrestlemania events. Overall, it was a great weekend for the company, as fans gathered to watch the WWE’s biggest names, including Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, and more.

SummerSlam 2023 Brings In $8.5 Million in Ticket Revenue

In 2023, SummerSlam brought in $8.5 million in ticket revenue. About 59,194 fans packed into Ford Field to watch the wrestling event. That helped the company set a new record for ticket revenue for non-Wrestlemania events at $8.5 million

SummerSlam was also among the top three highest-rated PLEs broadcast on Peacock. The event drew in a huge number of crowds with fantasy storylines and some of the WWE’s biggest names in action.

SummerSlam 2023 Sets New Record For Sponsorship Revenue and Merchandise Revenue

The event was hosted in Detroit, as fans gathered at the Ford Field in Michigan.

Along with $8.5 million in ticket revenue, SummerSlam received $7 million in sponsorships, the most for any event outside of Wrestlemania.

Compared to last year, sponsorship money was up 23% with companies like C4, Rocket Mortgage and Slim Jim joining the list of partners.

Merchandise sales were through the roof as well. Saturday night marked a 60% increase in merchandise sales from the previous record set in 2021, making an all-around successful night in Detroit.

The Logan Paul Effect

Logan Paul kicked off Saturday evening with a victory over Ricochet at Ford Field.

The 28-year-old YouTube star has become a budding star in the WWE but his presence in the company has paid dividends outside of the ring as well.

WWE events not only attract strong attendance numbers at venues but the company is also rapidly growing on social media too

In 2023, SummerSlam generated more than 100 million views across all social media platforms.

To no one’s surprise, the most-watched video belongs to Paul.

The video, which features Samantha Irvin announcing his win over Ricochet, drew in over 30 million views in less than 24 hours. Compared to last year, WWE SummerSlam views on Tiktok jumped 500%.

There’s no doubt Paul, who has over 51 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, played a major role in the jump.

WWE
Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

