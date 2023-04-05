NHL News and Rumors

Edmonton Oilers set NHL record for most players with 15 power-play goals in a season

Jeremy Freeborn
Ryan-Nugent-Hopkins

The Edmonton Oilers have the best power-play in the National Hockey League. Just how sensational is it? They have a power play percentage of 32.71%, which is 7.38% more than the team with the second best power play percentage, the Toronto Maple Leafs, which have a power-play percentage of 25.33%.

There is no doubt that the Oilers have a great power-play, but it may be a little surprising that only six Oilers have a power-play goal, and only 10 Oilers players have a power-play assist. On Tuesday, in a 3-1 Oilers win over the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton made history by becoming the first team ever to have four players in a season with 15 power-play goals. Let’s take a look at who they are.

Leon Draisaitl

The Oilers center from Cologne, Germany has 31 power-play goals in 2022-23. He in fact scored his 31st power-play goal of the season on Tuesday as he scored the game-winning goal from Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby, British Columbia at 12:40 of the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock. Draisaitl’s 31 power-play goals are the third most by a player in a single season in NHL history. He is only behind Philadelphia Flyers right winger Tim Kerr of Windsor, Ontario (34 power-play goals in 1985-86), and Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Dave Andreychuk of Hamilton, Ontario (32 power-play goals in 1992-93). In addition to 31 power-play goals, Draisaitl has 29 power-play assists for 60 power-play points.

Connor McDavid

The Oilers captain has 21 power-play goals and 48 power-play assists for 69 power-play points. The 69 power-play points are the fourth most power-play points in a single season. Pittsburgh Penguins center Mario Lemieux had 80 power-play points in 1987-88, 79 power-play points in 1995-96, and 79 power-play points as well in 1988-89.

Zach Hyman

The Oilers left winger from Toronto, Ontario has 26 power-play points (15 power-play goals and 11 power-play assists). What might come as a surprise is that Hyman has 264 shots on goal this season, the 17th most in the NHL.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

The Oilers center has 15 power-play goals and 37 power-play assists for 52 power-play points in 2022-23. He became the fourth Oilers player this season to have 15 power-play goals when he scored from Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard of Oakville, Ontario in the Oilers win over Los Angeles.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

