Eight NHL players that will make NHL All-Star debut in 2024

The 2024 National Hockey League All-Star Game takes place February 3 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. On Thursday, the first 32 players to play in the game were announced. Of the 32 players are eight players who will be making their NHL All-Star debut. Let’s take a look at who those eight players will be.

Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks rookie center from North Vancouver, British Columbia has 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 37 games. He is a -20 with 12 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, two game-winning goals, 115 shots on goal. 131 faceoff wins, 13 blocked shots, 21 hits, 30 takeaways, and 32 giveaways. The game-winning goals came in a 5-3 Blackhawks win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 9, and in a 2-1 Blackhawks win over the Winnipeg Jets on December 27.

Oliver Bjorkstrand

The Seattke Kraken right winger from Herning, Denmark has 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 38 games. He is a -1 with two penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 100 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, seven blocked shots, 28 hits, 28 takeaways, and 16 giveaways. The game-winning goals came in a 4-3 Kraken win over the Colorado Avalanche on November 9, and in a 7-1 Kraken win over the San Jose Sharks on November 22.

Boone Jenner

The Columbus Blue Jackets center from Dorchester, Ontario has 13 goals and five assists for 18 points in 29 games. He is a -5 with eight penalty minutes, four power-play points, 81 shots on goal, 305 faceoff wins, 39 blocked shots, 44 hits, 12 takeaways, and 10 giveaways.

Elias Lindholm

The Calgary Flames center from Boden, Sweden has eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points in 37 games. He is a -2 with six penalty minutes, five power-play points, two shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 100 shots on goal, 409 faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 34 hits, 24 takeaways, and 16 giveaways. Lindholm’s game-winning goals came in a 5-3 Flames win over the Winnipeg Jets on October 11, and in a 7-4 Flames win over the Dallas Stars on November 24.

Jake Oettinger

The Dallas Stars goaltender from Lakeville, Minnesota has a record of 11 wins, seven regulation losses, and and two losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.93 and a save percentage of .901 with one shutout. The shutout came in a 2-0 Stars win over the Winnipeg Jets on November 28.

Sam Reinhart

The Florida Panthers center from West Vancouver, British Columbia has 24 goals and 21 assists for 45 points in 37 games. He is a +16 with 13 penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, two shorthanded points, six game-winning goals, 94 shots on goal, 116 faceoff wins, 37 blocked shots, 19 hits, 17 takeaways, and 11 giveaways. Reinhart leads the NHL with 11 power-play goals and six game-winning goals. Reinhart’s shorthanded points (both goals) have come in Panthers wins. The first came in a 3-1 Panthers win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 19, and the second came in a 3-2 Panthers win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 27.

Robert Thomas

The St. Louis Blues center from Aurora, Ontario had 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points in 36 games. He was a +12 with 14 penalty minutes, five power-play points, two shorthanded points, one game-winning goal, 78 shots on goal, 378 faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, six hits, 30 takeaways, and 21 giveaways. The game-winning goal came in a 2-1 Blues win over the Arizona Coyotes on November 9.

Frank Vatrano

The Anaheim Ducks left winger from East Longmeadow, Massachusetts has 18 goals and nine assists for 27 points in 37 games. He is a -8 with 45 penalty minutes, nine power-play points, two shorthanded points, four game-winning goals, 127 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, 40 blocked shots, 66 hits, 19 takeaways, and 13 giveaways.