Elena Rybakina Continues To Battle Weather And Opponents At National Bank Open

Wendi Oliveros
Elena Rybakina

World No. 3 women’s tennis player Elena Rybakina has not been fortunate when it comes to weather delays at the 2023 National Bank Open.

On Friday, her match was delayed and started around midnight Montreal time.

It was a marathon three-setter that concluded around 3:00 AM.

Rybakina admitted she was “destroyed” after the match.

 

Regardless, she had a Saturday evening match to get ready for.

That match is currently on a rain delay.

This could be a good news-bad news situation.

She has more time to rest before taking the court to face Liudmila Samsonova.

However, should she win, it gives her less time to prepare for the Sunday afternoon final tentatively scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula is already safely into the final and doing her preparations for it.

Tennis players have to deal with the weather, and there are some tournaments where it seems as though some players get lucky with the weather, and others do not.

This is Rybakina’s unlucky weather tournament so it will be interesting to see how she handles more delays.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
