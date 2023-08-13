World No. 3 women’s tennis player Elena Rybakina has not been fortunate when it comes to weather delays at the 2023 National Bank Open.

On Friday, her match was delayed and started around midnight Montreal time.

It was a marathon three-setter that concluded around 3:00 AM.

Elena Rybakina & Daria Kasatkina share a warm hug at the net after their match. Match of the year contender. Almost 3 and a half hours of exhausting tennis. Dasha had match point. Elena had match points. Neither one of them will ever forget. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OLFne2JM5J — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 12, 2023

Rybakina admitted she was “destroyed” after the match.

Elena Rybakina after beating Daria Kasatkina in Montreal at 3 in the morning: “I’m destroyed guys. Thank you for staying so late. It’s really amazing you supported us..” Crowd goes WILD. Match of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/rt29myDpv6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 12, 2023

Regardless, she had a Saturday evening match to get ready for.

That match is currently on a rain delay.

This could be a good news-bad news situation.

She has more time to rest before taking the court to face Liudmila Samsonova.

However, should she win, it gives her less time to prepare for the Sunday afternoon final tentatively scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula is already safely into the final and doing her preparations for it.

Tennis players have to deal with the weather, and there are some tournaments where it seems as though some players get lucky with the weather, and others do not.

This is Rybakina’s unlucky weather tournament so it will be interesting to see how she handles more delays.

Elena Rybakina has had a seriously tough schedule with the rain delays this week Yesterday, she finished against Sloane Stephens at 11:00 p.m. Tonight, she’s starting against Kasatkina close to 11:30 It hardly seems fair to make them start this late pic.twitter.com/p6IC8fn432 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 12, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023