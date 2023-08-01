Tennis News and Rumors

Elina Svitolina And Husband Gael Monfils Win In Back-To-Back Night Matches At Mubadala Citi Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina

The 2023 Mubdala Citi Open had an exciting doubleheader of night matches featuring wild card players Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

Elina Svitolina

First up was Svitolina in a Wimbledon rematch against Victoria Azarenka.

Svitolina had never beaten Azarenka prior to having a child in October 2022; her record was 0-5 against her.

In the past month, she has beaten her two times.

It was a tightly contested straight-set win for Svitolina with power shots and aggressive play.


The outcome was not what Belarusian, Azarenka, who turned 34 years old yesterday, wanted, but the former World No. 1 and Grand Slam Champion is a good sport, giving Svitolina a thumbs up in congratulations in lieu of the handshake.

Unlike Wimbledon, there were no jeers from the crowd because the handshake did not happen.

Svitolina and the Ukrainian players have been clear that they cannot shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players in light of the ongoing war and suffering their country is enduring, and the tournament notified fans in advance.


Gael Monfils

Monfils took the court after his wife’s win and secured his own straight-set victory over Bjorn Fratangelo, who is engaged to Madison Keys.

Both women were in the stands supporting their significant others, but Monfils was the victor in straight sets over Fratangelo.

Monfils is always a fan favorite, and this type of shotmaking is part of the reason.


He will turn 37 on September 1 and hinted after the match that his playing time is coming to a close.

For now, let’s enjoy the Monfils family playing the game at a high level.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open

Serena Williams Finds Out Gender Of Second Child

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
Tennis News and Rumors
Francis Tiafoe
2 Intriguing US Doubles Teams At The 2023 Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz Wins The Atlanta Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz Advances To Atlanta Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Earnings Would Make Him 274th Highest-Paid NFL Player
Carlos Alcaraz Earnings Would Make Him 274th Highest-Paid NFL Player
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 29 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbie
Fans Decide Which Tennis Players They Would Cast As Barbie Movie’s Barbie And Ken Characters
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Sebastian Korda
6 Kids Of Famous Tennis Players Who Are Following In Their Parents’ Footsteps
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top