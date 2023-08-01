The 2023 Mubdala Citi Open had an exciting doubleheader of night matches featuring wild card players Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

Elina Svitolina

First up was Svitolina in a Wimbledon rematch against Victoria Azarenka.

Svitolina had never beaten Azarenka prior to having a child in October 2022; her record was 0-5 against her.

In the past month, she has beaten her two times.

It was a tightly contested straight-set win for Svitolina with power shots and aggressive play.

Elina Svitolina is a different player these days The power that was always there in reserves is now free-flowing off both wings Doubts that, in the past, may have held her back at the brink of a breakthrough… have disappeared Svitolina powers past Victoria Azarenka, 7-6, 6-4 pic.twitter.com/yo32XCAINN — Tick Tock Tennis (@TickTockTennis) August 1, 2023

Happy birthday to former World No. 1 and two-time #AusOpen champ Victoria Azarenka! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/W9K2ZVMoMo — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 31, 2023



The outcome was not what Belarusian, Azarenka, who turned 34 years old yesterday, wanted, but the former World No. 1 and Grand Slam Champion is a good sport, giving Svitolina a thumbs up in congratulations in lieu of the handshake.

Unlike Wimbledon, there were no jeers from the crowd because the handshake did not happen.

Svitolina and the Ukrainian players have been clear that they cannot shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players in light of the ongoing war and suffering their country is enduring, and the tournament notified fans in advance.

No booing after Elina Svitolina & Victoria Azarenka match in Washington. This is how it should’ve been at Wimbledon. The tournament making a statement about the no handshake was the right decision. No one was booed & both women got the respect they deserved. pic.twitter.com/6KgNh1fwVI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 1, 2023



Gael Monfils

Monfils took the court after his wife’s win and secured his own straight-set victory over Bjorn Fratangelo, who is engaged to Madison Keys.

Both women were in the stands supporting their significant others, but Monfils was the victor in straight sets over Fratangelo.

Monfils is always a fan favorite, and this type of shotmaking is part of the reason.

Monfils beats Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3 6-4 in Washington Even after injury, Gael is hitting leaping overheads like he never left He doesn’t just play for himself He plays to entertain you, me, & everyone else who cares about this sport ✅Into R2 This man is great for tennis. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/C8KIAnv7tO — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 1, 2023



He will turn 37 on September 1 and hinted after the match that his playing time is coming to a close.

Gael Monfils hints at playing his last year on tour: “I feel Elina will play much longer than me. It might be 1 of my last tournaments in the states. Maybe next year. We don’t know. But soon. But I may come back to support Elina with the baby. So you’ll see me around” pic.twitter.com/ZCIYaopIql — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 1, 2023

For now, let’s enjoy the Monfils family playing the game at a high level.

Elina Svitolina gives Gael Monfils a good luck kiss before his match in Washington Their support for each other has been the driving force in their comebacks. Always rooting for them. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GWGVaf5cZ3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 1, 2023