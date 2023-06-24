MLB News and Rumors

WATCH: Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Hits For The Cycle

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cincinnati Reds third base Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds third base Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Elly De La Cruz Hits For The Cycle

In the sixth inning, De La Cruz hit a triple to complete the cycle. De La Cruz completed the cycle in his first four at-bats. At age 21, he becomes the youngest player to hit for the cycle since 1972.

It’s the first cycle by a Reds player since 1989.

At the time of the De La Cruz’s triple, the Reds led the Braves 11-7.

Elly De La Cruz Has Transformed The Reds

De La Cruz has been better than advertised since being called up earlier this month.

De La Cruz is batting .367 with three home runs, 10 RBI, and seven stolen bases.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, De La Cruz is the first player in the World Series Era (since 1903) with 20 hits, five stolen bases, and three home runs in a player’s first 15 games.

De La Cruz’s success has also led to winning, as the Reds came into Friday night with an 11-game winning streak. The Reds are currently first in the NL Central with an overall record of 40-35.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Reds
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Minnesota Twins v Milwaukee Brewers

Joe Ryan and Byron Buxton shine in Twins’s 6-0 win over Boston

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALCS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
Twins sign former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
Victor Wembanyama - NBA Draft 2023 betting
Yankees manager Aaron Boone impressed by projected number one NBA pick Victor Wembanyama
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Gio Urshela
Angels third baseman Gio Urshela expected to miss rest of 2023 with a broken pelvis
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 22 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Jonathan India
Surprising Cincinnati Reds lead the National League Central
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez
Luis Arraez becomes fourth MLB player to have three five-hit games in a month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Packy Naughton
Cardinals reliever Packy Naughton to miss rest of year with elbow surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top