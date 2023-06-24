WATCH: Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Hits For The Cycle

Cincinnati Reds third base Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Elly De La Cruz just tripled to complete a cycle. The Reds really are America’s team. pic.twitter.com/WBLjhl06KX — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) June 24, 2023

Elly De La Cruz Hits For The Cycle

In the sixth inning, De La Cruz hit a triple to complete the cycle. De La Cruz completed the cycle in his first four at-bats. At age 21, he becomes the youngest player to hit for the cycle since 1972.

It’s the first cycle by a Reds player since 1989.

At the time of the De La Cruz’s triple, the Reds led the Braves 11-7.

Elly De La Cruz Has Transformed The Reds

Elly De La Cruz is the first player in the World Series Era (since 1903) to record 20 hits, 5 stolen bases and 3 HR in a player’s first 15 career games. pic.twitter.com/YbqXULaXsW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 23, 2023

De La Cruz has been better than advertised since being called up earlier this month.

De La Cruz is batting .367 with three home runs, 10 RBI, and seven stolen bases.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, De La Cruz is the first player in the World Series Era (since 1903) with 20 hits, five stolen bases, and three home runs in a player’s first 15 games.

De La Cruz’s success has also led to winning, as the Reds came into Friday night with an 11-game winning streak. The Reds are currently first in the NL Central with an overall record of 40-35.

THE MOST EXCITING 10.83 SECONDS IN SPORTS ⚡⚡⚡@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/3lJjyhWRkc — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 24, 2023