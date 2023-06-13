Featured

Elly Da La Cruz is Becoming Must Watch in Cincinnati

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
The Reds are having a bounce-back season, and they have an electric rookie to thank.

The Cincinnati Reds are experiencing a different start to the season compared to their dreaded 100-loss campaign last year. Lately, they have been playing some competitive but up-and-down baseball, evidenced by a recent five-game road win streak Immediately followed by a deflating four consecutive losses at home.

But true to form, the up-and-down Reds bounced back and secured three consecutive wins, including the first two games against the NL power Los Angeles Dodgers. In the attempt to sweep the series, they faced Clayton Kershaw, who denied their victory. Then the Reds took two out of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals, concluding the week with a 5-2 record and providing a bit of stability to the season.

De La Cruz is Ready to be a Bonafide Superstar

One major reason for the sudden surge for the Reds is completely undeniable and it comes in the form of young rookie Elly De La Cruz, a 6’5″ phenom. Through his first six games in the MLB, he has an impressive batting average of .364. De La Cruz holds the distinction of having the fastest speed among all players in the Major Leagues this year. In fact, he boldly referred to himself as “the fastest man on earth.”

In just his second Major League game, De La Cruz showcased his power by launching a 458-foot home run. His inclusion in the team lineup since last Tuesday has coincided with a 4-2 record for the Reds. De La Cruz has proved to be a unique combo of size, power, and speed, and he looks every bit like an absolute superstar.

Reds Could Be a Contender in 2024

With the National League playoff race tightly contested at the moment, the Reds, currently standing at 31-35, are making an impressive rebound from their 100-loss season in 2022. They find themselves just three games behind in the wild-card race, with a potential chance to secure a playoff spot.

A strong performance leading up to the All-Star break could set them on the right path and provide hope for a legit playoff run in 2024. De La Cruz’s contributions might be the missing piece that propels the Cincinnati Reds beyond the .500 mark. Of course, the Reds will need more pieces around De La Cruz, but one can not help but be absolutely blown away by the star power that he could bring to the Reds.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
