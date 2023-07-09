Elly De La Cruz steals three bases in the seventh inning

MLB News and Rumors

Cincinnati Reds rookie infielder Elly De La Cruz of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic accomplished a feat that no Reds player has ever done in a minimum of 60 years on Saturday. According to ESPN, De La Cruz stole three bases in a single inning in an 8-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Three Stolen Bases

De La Cruz reached base on a two-out line drive single to left field which scored TJ Friedl of Pleasanton, California and put the Brewers up 6-5 at the time. The hit which came off of Brewers relief pitcher Elvis Peguero of Cotui, Dominican Republic turned out to be the game-winning run batted in. Then De La Cruz stole second, third and home with relative ease to put Cincinnati up 7-5.

Here is remarkable video of De La Cruz stealing third base and home:

Historical Significance

De La Cruz is only the 15th player to have three stolen bases in an inning since 1961 according to Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb of The Score. In all 55 players have accomplished the feat. The last player to have three stolen bases in a single inning was Jon Berti of the Miami Marlins in a 3-0 win over the New York Mets on August 25, 2020.

Where De La Cruz’s accomplishment has added significance is because he is the only player in the last half a century to steal three bases with the same batter at the plate according to OptaStats. The batter was Reds outfielder Jake Fraley of Frederick, Maryland.

2023 MLB Statistics

De La Cruz is now batting .328 with four home runs and 16 runs batted in. During 29 games, 131 plate appearances, and 122 at bats, De La Cruz has scored 28 runs, and had 40 hits, nine doubles, two triples, eight walks, 65 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .533. With the win, the Reds improve to 50 wins and 40 losses, and are the stunning leaders in the National League Central.

