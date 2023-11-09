It was an emotional win for Erik van Rooyen at the World Wide Technology Championship this past weekend. The South African golfer just tallied his second win on the PGA Tour bringing home a $1.47 million check.

Not only was it one of his biggest paydays but van Rooyen also scored 500 FedEx Cup points, which puts him 63rd on the list. He is guaranteed exemption for the 2024 season and he increased his career earnings by 28% with a single win in Mexico.

Below, we’ll go over van Rooyen’s career earnings, net worth, and wife.

Erik van Rooyen’s Career Earnings Increased by 28% After World Wide Technology Championship Win

In total, van Rooyen has two PGA Tour and three international wins. His biggest payout stems from the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, when he took home a whopping $1.4 million check with a win at El Cardonal.

The 2023 season will mark his highest-earning year yet with three events still left on the PGA Tour calendar.

Following his latest victory, van Rooyen’s total career earnings sit at an impressive $6,742,708. He increased his career earnings by 28% after taking home the World Wide Technology Championship, which marked the biggest win of his career.

This season will mark only the second year that van Rooyen has brought home more than $2 million in his career on the Tour.

Erik van Rooyen Net Worth

Just after graduating from the University of Minnesota, van Rooyen turned pro in 2013. He’s had a pretty successful golf career, playing on multiple tours. On the PGA Tour, van Rooyen has played in 91 events with two PGA Tour wins.

His net worth is an estimated $5 million. Along with a few wins, van Rooyen is also endorsed by numerous brands like Ecco, Slync.io, Greyson Clothiers, Callaway, and more. He has a significant number of endorsement deals, which has also made a positive impact on his net worth.

Erik van Rooyen’s Wife

van Rooyen married Rose Roberts in 2014. The pair met during their days at the University of Minnesota. Nearly a decade after getting married, the couple introduced their first child in January 2023.

There isn’t much information available to the public about Rose van Rooyen, other than the fact she’s been by her husband’s side since Day 1. On the European Tour, she even caddied for him. In 2017, she was also by his side while he was competing on the Challenger Tour.