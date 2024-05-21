Evan Bouchard on a record stretch for the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are in the Western Conference Finals of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Monday night in game seven against the Vancouver Canucks, we saw more offensive brilliance from defenseman Evan Bouchard of Oakville, Ontario. The Oilers blueliner had his sixth multi-point game of the playoffs as he had two assists in a 3-2 Oilers win over the Canucks. With the win, the Oilers eliminated the Vancouver Canucks four games to three in the Western Conference semifinals, and will now face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals starting Thursday.

Bouchard’s record-setting stretch

Bouchard now has 20 points in his first 12 games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. That is the most number of points by a defenseman over the first two rounds in National Hockey League playoff history. Bouchard has five goals and 15 assists for 20 points in the playoffs. He is a +10 with 14 penalty minutes, one power-play goal, three game-winning goals, 40 shots on goal, 20 blocked shots, 10 hits, nine takeaways, and six giveaways. Bouchard’s postseason power-play goal came in a 1-0 Oilers win over the Los Angeles Kings in game four of the first round on April 28.

Better than all Norris Trophy nominees in the 2024 postseason

It is safe to say that Bouchard has been better than all three Norris Trophy nominees in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland only had one goal and two assists for three points in six games. Bouchard had more points in the first game of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings, as he registered four assists in a 7-4 Edmonton win. Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta had five goals and 10 assists for 15 points, but was a -3 in 11 postseason games. Meanwhile, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes had 10 assists in 13 postseason games, but was completely outclassed by Bouchard in the second round of the playoffs, and it was never remotely close.