Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Cup: Date, Time, Teams, Format, & Rules

Gia Nguyen
Netflix made its debut in 2007 as a popular video-on-demand streaming platform. Less than two decades later, the platform is looking to expand its catalog with its first-ever live sporting event.

Right before F1 heads back to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982, four F1 drivers will make Netflix history.

The streaming service will be merging popular sports documentaries, Full Swing and Drive to Survive on November 14, days before the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The inaugural Netflix Cup will be available to stream on Tuesday, November 14, and will feature professional golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas along with four F1 Drivers Alexander Albon, Landon Norris, Pierre Gasly, and Carlos Sainz Jr.

The eight players will be paired off and competing in a match-play golf tournament at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

Official Netflix Cup Pairs and Teams

The tournament will feature four pairs with each team featuring one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour professional.

On Thursday, the teams and matchups were released.

Match 1 will feature Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler taking on Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas while the second match will pair Alex Albon and Max Homa against Pierre Gasly and Collin Morikawa.

It’s going to be an exciting event with crossover appeal for fans of both sports. There won’t be any commercials, giving fans nonstop action for the live sporting event.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix will be charging $2 million for sponsors to have their names on the course.

Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Cup

The Netflix Cup will have two matches with teams competing in a scramble format, where each player on each team hits a tee shot at the same time. Teams will then decide on which ball to use for their next shot. The winners from Match 1 and Match 2 will go on to compete in a final playoff for a chance to win the Netflix Cup.

The format is going to make for an exciting match between the teams and will be a great build-up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Netflix even brought in talented commentators for viewers’ entertainment. The event will be called by sportscaster Kay Adams, PGA golfer Joel Dahmen, comedian Bert Kreischer and legendary running back Marshawn Lynch.

Fans can catch every moment of the live-action sports event on Netflix on November 14 at 3 p.m. ET.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
