Expert Golf Picks: Sleeper Picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge

The first regular PGA Tour event following the PGA Championship is almost upon us. Some of the world’s best golfers,including the PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas, and world number one, Scottie Scheffler, make the trip to Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Colonial Country Club takes centre stage as players such as Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Sam Burns aim to triumph this week. Jason Kokrak won the event last year and also features in the star-studded field, looking to go back-to-back here at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Here are three golfers you may be sleeping on this week who our experts at The Sports Daily think have a great chance of success here at Colonial.

Charles Schwab Challenge Sleeper Picks & Betting Tips

After quite a remarkable final round at the PGA Championship last week, Tommy Fleetwood will be grinning from ear to ear and full of confidence ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge this week in Texas.

Fleetwood carded a final round 67 to finish on -3 par, just two shots off Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris, who contended a playoff in which the prior was victorious. This was a stellar showing from the Englishman, who looked back to somewhere near his best. His driving was immaculate, as was his play off the fairways and around the greens.

When Fleetwood’s putter is hot, he seems to be near the top of leaderboards on a regular basis. That is why here at The Sports Daily, we think after a superb week at Southern Hills and a great putting display on the final day, he could be in with a real chance of success here at Colonial this week. He isn’t to be slept on this week in Fort Worth!

Like Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer put in another supremely high class performance and a consistent 72 holes last week at the 104th PGA Championship. This is one of the reasons why he is one of our sleeper picks this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The Mexican golfing superstar had yet another Top 10 finish, finishing on -1 par after the four rounds of play at Southern Hills last week. Ancer ha a relatively poor final round, and would have been well in with a chance of winning had his putter been running hot on Sunday afternoon.

However, all in all it was still a superb week of golf from Ancer, who comes to Texas this week as a relative outsider, but one who will certainly believe he can win. Here at The Sports Daily, we agree with him. It is a course that should suit his game and lower ball flight which is why he is our second sleeper pick for this week at Colonial.

Perhaps not a name that is totally familiar with the casual golf fan, but Tom Hoge has proved this season that he is capable of hanging about with the best players on the PGA Tour week in, week out.

Currently sitting at eighth in the FedEx Cup standings, Hoge has epitomised consistency this season and has several top 10’s to his name already. Hoge also comes here fresh off the back of a Top 10 finish at the PGA Championship, further showing how he can hang with all of the best players in the world and has nothing to fear here this week in Fort Worth.

Tom Hoge won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier this season when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am around the famous former US Open course, and we can’t see any reason why the 32-year-old can’t win his second this week in Texas. Our third and final sleeper pick of the week for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds

Below, we’ve broken down the the odds to win the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022.

Player Odds Play Jordan Spieth +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1200 Collin Morikawa +1600 Viktor Hovland +2000 Will Zalatoris +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Sungjae Im +3300 Max Homa +3300 Daniel Berger +3500

*Charles Schwab Challenge Odds as of May 25, 2022

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

