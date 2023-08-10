Czeck singles and doubles player Barbora Krejcikova has been fairly quiet in 2023.

The 2021 French Open women’s singles tennis champion did win her seventh doubles Grand Slam title at January’s Australian Open but has dealt with injuries that forced her to pull out of Eastbourne and struggle at Wimbledon.

The good news is that Krejcikova is healthy and ready for the fall hardcourt swing.

She will rejoin the WTA tour in Cincinnati on August 12 at the Western & Southern Open.

We recently got a sneak peek at her Fila kit for the fall.

As expected, fans had reactions.

Check out her look.

Krejcikova debuting her Fila kit for the hardcourt swing hopefully she’s back healthy and 100% pic.twitter.com/9XqoOLEsZE — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) August 10, 2023

What Fans Said

If Fila was aiming for a throwback look, they nailed it.

Twitter user @matchpointdown said:

“what in the 1910s is this kit and hair”

@humannotA12 said:

“this gives lady country club tennis [vibes]”

@somee1namedryan added:

“the mother who’s won the annual tournament the last 15 years in a row”

Some preferred her Head kits; Krejcikova was with Head until May 2022.

Krejcikova’s @head_tennis outfit is proof that anyone, and I do mean ANYONE, with a couple rolls of colored tape and a dream, can be a sportswear designer. #USOpen2021 #USOpen #tennis pic.twitter.com/A4WNAV1A0o — Wendy Laird 🇺🇦 (@wendylaird) September 6, 2021



We have yet to see the men’s version of this particular Fila kit.

Diego Schwartzman and John Isner are among the men who wear Fila but have not sported anything similar in recent days.

🎾 #Tenis | El tenista argentina Diego #Schwartzman🇦🇷 superó en sets corridos al australiano Aleksandr Vukic🇦🇺 por 6-4 y 6-4 y clasificó al cuadro principal del #Masters1000 de Toronto🇨🇦. 🇦🇷 Schwartzman, Francisco Cerúndolo y Tomás Etcheverry disputarán el torneo canadiense. pic.twitter.com/ee3hHqpG6g — Javier Panzardo (@Javier_Panzardo) August 7, 2023

38-year-old John Isner completed 350 ATP career wins on hardcourts with 6-2, 7-6(4) victory in Los Cabos 👏 He will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas next 🔥#JohnIsner #LosCabos #Tennis pic.twitter.com/QFDl06HYbt — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) August 1, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023