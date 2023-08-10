Tennis News and Rumors

Fans React To 2021 French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova’s New FILA Kit

Wendi Oliveros
Barbora Krejcikova

Czeck singles and doubles player Barbora Krejcikova has been fairly quiet in 2023.

The 2021 French Open women’s singles tennis champion did win her seventh doubles Grand Slam title at January’s Australian Open but has dealt with injuries that forced her to pull out of Eastbourne and struggle at Wimbledon.

The good news is that Krejcikova is healthy and ready for the fall hardcourt swing.

She will rejoin the WTA tour in Cincinnati on August 12 at the Western & Southern Open.

We recently got a sneak peek at her Fila kit for the fall.

As expected, fans had reactions.

Check out her look.

What Fans Said

If Fila was aiming for a throwback look, they nailed it.

Twitter user @matchpointdown said:

“what in the 1910s is this kit and hair”

@humannotA12 said:

“this gives lady country club tennis [vibes]”

@somee1namedryan added:

“the mother who’s won the annual tournament the last 15 years in a row”

Some preferred her Head kits; Krejcikova was with Head until May 2022.


We have yet to see the men’s version of this particular Fila kit.

Diego Schwartzman and John Isner are among the men who wear Fila but have not sported anything similar in recent days.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
