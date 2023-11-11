Tennis News and Rumors

Fans React To Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz’s Practice Session On Eve Of 2023 ATP Finals

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic

It is clear that Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz motivate each other on the tennis court.

That appears to be true in tight matches, but also in practice sessions.

The two played a practice set in preparation for the ATP Finals.

Djokovic won 6-1, but the score did not tell the story of the entertaining shotmaking, including a between-the-legs shot from Alcaraz.

Check it out.

Fans reacted to the energetic practice with the following comments.

“Fun to watch the two best in the world.”

“Intense.”

Some are concerned about Carlos’s health as he has not played much since the US Open because of injuries.

Djokovic has not played much either, but when he has, he manages to win.

Fans hope these two are the last ones standing at the end of the tournament so they can see more of this.

Djokovic and Alcaraz had epic matches in the French Open and Wimbledon finals this year so it would not be surprising.

They seem to be on a different level than the other six players, but it is anyone’s trophy.

Round-robin play kicks off the event, and Djokovic’s group is arguably “easier” if it is possible to call any of the top eight men’s players in the world easy opponents.

His group consists of Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune.

Alcaraz’s group contains everyone whose last name ends in “ev.”

They are Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Alexander Zverev.

Of the eight, four have won the ATP Finals before Djokovic (6th title in 2022), Zverev (2021), Medvedev (2020), and Tsistipas (2019).

Play begins on Sunday, November 12; watch all of the coverage on the Tennis Channel.

In the meantime, enjoy the group photo with an interesting array of fashion choices making all of us wonder what is the dress code.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
