It is clear that Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz motivate each other on the tennis court.

That appears to be true in tight matches, but also in practice sessions.

The two played a practice set in preparation for the ATP Finals.

Djokovic won 6-1, but the score did not tell the story of the entertaining shotmaking, including a between-the-legs shot from Alcaraz.

Check it out.

Carlos Alcaraz. Novak Djokovic. In Turin 😍 Reliving a star-studded practice at the #NittoATPFinals… pic.twitter.com/t1UYguMRz3 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 10, 2023

Fans reacted to the energetic practice with the following comments.

“Fun to watch the two best in the world.”

“Intense.”

Some are concerned about Carlos’s health as he has not played much since the US Open because of injuries.

Djokovic has not played much either, but when he has, he manages to win.

Fans hope these two are the last ones standing at the end of the tournament so they can see more of this.

Djokovic and Alcaraz had epic matches in the French Open and Wimbledon finals this year so it would not be surprising.

They seem to be on a different level than the other six players, but it is anyone’s trophy.

Round-robin play kicks off the event, and Djokovic’s group is arguably “easier” if it is possible to call any of the top eight men’s players in the world easy opponents.

His group consists of Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune.

Alcaraz’s group contains everyone whose last name ends in “ev.”

They are Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Alexander Zverev.

Of the eight, four have won the ATP Finals before Djokovic (6th title in 2022), Zverev (2021), Medvedev (2020), and Tsistipas (2019).

Play begins on Sunday, November 12; watch all of the coverage on the Tennis Channel.

In the meantime, enjoy the group photo with an interesting array of fashion choices making all of us wonder what is the dress code.

Number of Grand Slams Titles:

Alexander Zverev: 0️⃣

Andrey Rublev: 0️⃣

Daniil Medvedev: 1️⃣

Carlos Alcaraz: 2️⃣

Jannick Sinner: 0️⃣

Stefanos Tsitsipas: 0️⃣

Holger Rune: 0️⃣

Total : 3️⃣ Novak Djokovic: 2️⃣4️⃣#Djokovic #djokovic𓃵 #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/wj5Ff1bMSR — Shane Gupta (@Shanegupta22) November 10, 2023