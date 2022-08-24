Fernando Tatis Jr. to now get shoulder surgery

Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke to the San Diego Padres media on Tuesday and addressed what’s going on. Tatis is set to miss 80 games for violating the MLB’s PED policy. This was highly unfortunate news for one of the best players that this game currently has.

On top of all of what’s already going on in San Diego, they got even worse news on Tuesday as they found out that Tatis is now going to require shoulder surgery.

Fernando Tatis To Get Shoulder Surgery

MLB.com reported the following on what Fernando Tatis said:

“Moving forward, it looks like I’m going to have surgery on my shoulder,” Tatis said. “I feel like I’m going to be spending a good amount of time here in San Diego during the offseason. I feel like we have a really good plan moving forward.” “How I was feeling a little bit, coming back, I wasn’t the best version out there,” Tatis said. “A couple games, it got in the way. I was thinking and not diving headfirst, not doing my stereotypical movement. I feel like when I come back and start everything all over, I need to be 100 percent so I can do what I know how to do.”

Bob Melvin added that this isn’t surprising that he’s having surgery:

“From my understanding, I think everybody was hoping at some point in time he’d have it done,” Melvin said of the surgery. “So he is. I think, as far as the medical staff goes, and even now himself, I think he realizes, ‘Let’s get this stuff cleaned up before I come back and play.'”

Would The Padres Trade Tatis?

It might sound crazy to think about the idea of the San Diego Padres trading Fernando Tatis Jr., but it’s certainly a possibility. He’s lost the trust of the front office and it’s been a major concern for this team throughout the past few months.