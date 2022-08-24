News

Fernando Tatis Jr. to now get shoulder surgery

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke to the San Diego Padres media on Tuesday and addressed what’s going on. Tatis is set to miss 80 games for violating the MLB’s PED policy. This was highly unfortunate news for one of the best players that this game currently has.

On top of all of what’s already going on in San Diego, they got even worse news on Tuesday as they found out that Tatis is now going to require shoulder surgery.

Fernando Tatis To Get Shoulder Surgery

MLB.com reported the following on what Fernando Tatis said:

“Moving forward, it looks like I’m going to have surgery on my shoulder,” Tatis said. “I feel like I’m going to be spending a good amount of time here in San Diego during the offseason. I feel like we have a really good plan moving forward.”

“How I was feeling a little bit, coming back, I wasn’t the best version out there,” Tatis said. “A couple games, it got in the way. I was thinking and not diving headfirst, not doing my stereotypical movement. I feel like when I come back and start everything all over, I need to be 100 percent so I can do what I know how to do.”

Bob Melvin added that this isn’t surprising that he’s having surgery:

“From my understanding, I think everybody was hoping at some point in time he’d have it done,” Melvin said of the surgery. “So he is. I think, as far as the medical staff goes, and even now himself, I think he realizes, ‘Let’s get this stuff cleaned up before I come back and play.'”

Would The Padres Trade Tatis?

It might sound crazy to think about the idea of the San Diego Padres trading Fernando Tatis Jr., but it’s certainly a possibility. He’s lost the trust of the front office and it’s been a major concern for this team throughout the past few months.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors News Padres
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

News

Dodgers show how good they truly are against Corbin Burnes

Jon Conahan  •  10min
News
When Is The Champions League Draw, What Time Does It Start And How Can I Watch It?
Joe Lyons  •  8h
News
WATCH: Chicago Cubs Fans Fight In Stand During 13-3 Loss To St Louis Cardinals
Kyle Curran  •  7h
News
Washington Commanders DE Chase Young to Miss Start Of NFL Season
Kyle Curran  •  9h
News
Desmond Ridder
Arthur Smith excited for Desmond Ridder
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 23 2022
News
Yankees get big win against the Mets, are they back?
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 23 2022
News
NFL
NFL Week One Picks: Our Top Tips, Predictions and Odds
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 23 2022
More News