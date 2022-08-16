Fernando Tatis Sr. speaks on sons suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr. was recently suspended for 80 games due to violating the MLB’s PED policy. This was a major blow not only for the San Diego Padres, but all of baseball.

Tatis made a statement following the suspension and was upset at himself for doing the wrong thing. He realized that he messed up and all he can do is look toward the future at this point.

Fernando Tatis Sr. On Sons Suspension

According to ESPN, Tatis Sr had the following to say:

“I don’t think there was reason to destroy the image of a player over something as minor as that,” he told “The Midday Show” in Spanish. “This is a catastrophe what has taken place, not just for Jr., but for all of baseball. There are millions of fans who are gonna stop watching baseball now. It’s a total disappointment for Dominican fans, fans throughout the world, for something so insignificant that wasn’t worth it. It’s a topical. What came out positive in Jr.’s body is something that doesn’t give you strength, first of all, doesn’t amplify your [weight-training] regimen, that’s second, doesn’t have any testosterone, that’s third, doesn’t contain absolutely anything that would give you an edge in the game. What has occurred is a catastrophe for baseball.” “There’s something that nobody will ever be able to take away: the grace with which Fernando plays the game,” Tatis Sr. said. “There’s no human being who will ever be able to take that away.”

It Was The Right Decision from the MLB

It’s interesting that his dad had all of this to say. Considering that his son clearly broke the league’s policies, it’s tough to argue that what he did was right and that it would have been handled any differently for anybody else. If anything, Major League Baseball likely doesn’t want to suspend arguably the best player in the game.