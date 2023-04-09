Final Round Live Updates of the 2023 Masters

After inclement weather over the last 48 hours, the weather intends to be nice for the final round on Easter Sunday. Here are the live updates:

2:33 PM ET–Heading into the final round of the 2023 Masters, there are three golfers in contention. Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka of West Palm Beach, Florida is at -11. 2021 United States Open champion Jon Rahm of Spain is at -9. Norway’s Viktor Hovland is at -8. Koepka’s four major titles came at the 2017 and 2018 United States Open, and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship. Rahm is third in the world, Hovland is ninth in the world, and Koepka is 118th in the world.

2:37 PM ET–Hovland makes an excellent long putt on the first hole to save par and remain at -8.

2:43 PM ET–Three birdies in the first six holes for reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young of Briarcliff Manor, New York gets him to -5…

2:47 PM ET–Long par putt for Rahm on the first keeps him at -9…

2:48 PM ET–Reigning U.S. Open Amateur champion Sam Bennett remains at -4…

3 PM ET–Rahm hits his tee shot on the second hole into the gallery…

3:02 PM ET–Interesting that Hovland is wearing a green jacket for his final round at Augusta…

3:03 PM ET–Chile’s Mito Pereira makes an eagle on the par five 13th hole, after posting a score of triple bogey on the par there 12th hole…currently at +6 and 17 strokes back of Koepka…

3:08 PM ET–Rahm hits it into the bunker on the second hole…

3:09 PM ET–American Russell Henley of Macon, Georgia makes his second straight birdie on the third hole to move into fourth place at -7…

3:10 PM ET–Jordan Spieth of Dallas, Texas, the 2015 Masters champion, made his third straight birdie on the 10th hole, to move to -5 and in a tie for sixth place with Young, Xander Schauffele, American Gary Woodland and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama…

3:22 PM ET–Bit of a surprise that Koepka and Rahm both posted a score of par on the relatively easier second hole…

3:25 PM ET–A reminder that golfers are playing in groups of two in the fourth round after playing in groups of three for the third round….half the field started on the 10th hole…

3:27 PM ET–Rahm birdies the third hole to improve to -10…

3:29 PM ET–Spieth not pleased with his tee shot on the 12th hole despite making the green…left with a long birdie putt…

3:36 PM ET–Great pitch shot by Woodland, currently on the eighth hole, at -6…

3:40 PM ET–Koepka bogeys the fourth hole to drop to -10…

3:41 PM ET–2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland of Topeka, Kansas birdies the eighth hole to move to -7…three back of Rahm and Koepka…

3:42 PM ET–Henley bogeys the fifth hole to drop to -6 and all alone in fifth place…

3:49 PM ET–Hovland long par on the fifth hole…

3:54 PM ET–Leaderboard…Koepka and Rahm at -10, Hovland at -8 and Woodland at -7…

3:57 PM ET–Koepka and Rahm both par the fifth hole…

4 PM ET–Hovland struggles with the putter on the sixth hole and Woodland bogeys…both are at -6 alongside Henley…

4:04 PM ET–Phil Mickelson birdies to go to -5…

4:06 PM ET–Koepka has a very long par putt coming up on the sixth hole…

4:10 PM ET–Koepka bogeys the sixth…now has a bogey on both par threes in the final round…one stroke back of Rahm…Rahm is at -10 and Koepka is at -9….

4:12 PM ET–Spieth birdies the 14th and is tied with Hovland, Henley and Woodland at -6…

4:13 PM ET–Cantlay birdies the seventh to improve to -6…

4:21 PM ET–Rahm has not been magical on the front nine of the final round…he has just not made any mistakes…

4:22 PM ET–Scottie Scheffler, world number one and defending champ improves to -6…

4:24 PM ET–Sahith Theegala of Orange, California, makes a long birdie from the rough in the gallery among the patrons to improve to -6 and a tie for third place with Spieth, Scheffler, Woodland, Henley, Hovland and Cantlay…four back of Rahm and three back of Koepka….

4:28 PM ET–Is it me, or are the roars for Phil not as loud as in the past?…wonder if him joining the LIV Tour has had an impact?

4:33 PM ET–Young eagles the 13th to improve to -6…

4:34 PM ET–Spieth moves into third by himself after a birdie on the 15th hole…goes to -7…

4:35 PM ET–Mickelson birdies the 15th hole to get to the group at -6, in fourth place…

4:41 PM ET–Double bogey for Scheffler drops him to -4…

4:45 PM ET–Rahm birdies the eighth to improve to -11…two up on Koepka…

4:46 PM ET–Henley birdie the to improve to -7 after nine holes…

4:56 PM ET–Mickelson birdies the 17th hole to improve to -7 and in a tie for third with Spieth and Henley…

4:59 PM ET–Spieth birdies the 17th hole to improve to -8…

5:01 PM ET–Henley long par putt on the 10th hole…

5:04 PM ET–Koepka bogeys the ninth and drops to -8, three back of Rahm…

5:05 PM ET–Rahm bogeys the ninth and drops to -10…

5:16 PM ET–Birdie for Mickelson on 18th hole to improve to -8, and a second place tie with Koepka…two back of Rahm….

5:17 PM ET–Bogey for Spieth…he drops to -7…Mickelson and Spieth in the clubhouse…

5:21 PM ET–Rahm and Koepka done 10 holes…Rahm at -10, Koepka and Mickelson at -8…Spieth and Henley at -7…

5:25 PM ET–2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed of San Antonio birdies the 13th hole to improve to -7 and three back of Rahm…

5:28 PM ET–Young birdies the 17th and improves to -7…