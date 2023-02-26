Final Round Tee Times And Pairings For 2023 Honda Classic

As the third round came to a close at PGA National, all eyes are on PGA Tour veteran Chris Kirk, who holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round. The 37-year-old is searching for his fifth career victory and showed no signs of slowing down, carding an impressive four-under 66 on Saturday. Kirk’s round featured six birdies and just two bogeys, cementing his status as the man to beat on Sunday.

Joining Kirk in the final group is journeyman Eric Cole, whose remarkable performance on Saturday has given him a fighting chance at claiming what could be a life-changing victory. The 34-year-old rookie has never finished inside the top 10 on Tour and only has one top-15 finish to his credit. His four-under 66 in Round 3 has catapulted him into contention, and he will look to take advantage of this golden opportunity and will most likely be a fan favorite. The duo will tee off at 1:35 p.m. ET, with all eyes on Cole to see if he can keep up with the seasoned Kirk.

In the penultimate group, Justin Suh and major-winner Shane Lowry will tee off at 1:25 p.m. ET, hoping to pressure the leaders. Suh, a 25-year-old from California, has yet to taste victory on Tour but has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the week. Meanwhile, Lowry, who already has two Tour victories under his belt, will look to draw on his experience to mount a late charge and take home the title. Lowry finished second in last year’s edition of the Honda Classic. As the final round approaches, it’s anyone’s game, but all eyes will be on Kirk and Cole to see who comes out on top.

Final Round Pairings & Tee Times

6:50 a.m. – Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander

7 a.m. – J.B. Holmes, Geoff Ogilvy

7:10 a.m. – Anders Albertson, Joseph Bramlett?

7:20 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Kyle Stanley

7:30 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner

7:40 a.m. – Vincent Norman, Trevor Cone

7:50 a.m. – Trace Crowe, S.H. Kim

8 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise

8:10 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia

8:20 a.m. – Bill Haas, Ryan Armour

8:30 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Mark Hubbard

8:40 a.m. – Harry Hall, Zac Blair

8:55 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Brandon Matthews

9:05 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Will Gordon

9:15 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Augusto Nuñez

9:25 a.m. – Carson Young, MJ Daffue

9:35 a.m. – Scott Harrington, Dylan Fittelli

9:45 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Harrison Endycott

9:55 a.m. – Erik Barnes, Jimmy Walker

10:05 a.m. – Trevor Werbylo, Matthias Schwab

10:15 a.m. – Brett Drewitt, Jim Herman

10:25 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Tano Goya

10:35 a.m. – Danny Willett, Taylor Pendrith

10:45 a.m. – Stephan Jaegar, Lee Hodges

11 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Garrick Higgo

11:10 a.m. Adam Schenk, Zach Johnson

11:20 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Adrian Meronk

11:30 a.m. – William McGirt, Billy Horschel

11:40 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Christian Bezuidenhout

11:50 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Ben Griffin

12 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Robby Shelton

12:10 p.m. – Davis Riley, David Lingmerth

12:20 p.m. – Ryan Brehm, Kramer Hickok

12:30 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Matt Wallace

12:45 p.m. – Ben Martin, Ryan Gerard

12:55 p.m. – Cameron Percy, Brice Garnett

1:05 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Sepp Straka

1:15 p.m. – Ben Taylor, Byeong Hun An

1:25 p.m. – Justin Suh, Shane Lowry

1:35 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Eric Cole