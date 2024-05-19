Final Round Updates for 2024 PGA Championships

Here are live updates of the 2024 PGA Championship from Louisville, Kentucky. This is the 106th edition of one of three majors that take place annually in the United States.

2:38 PM ET--Sahith Theegala of Orange, California makes a 55 foot birdie putt on the first hole to improve to -15…three-way tie for the lead as two-time major champion Collin Morikawa of Los Angeles and Xander Schauffele of San Diego are also at -15…Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open…there is a three-way tie for second place–they are 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland, 2020 United States Open champion Bryson DeChambeau of Modesto, California, and Norway’s Viktor Hovland at -13…two more golfers are at -12…they are 2013 United States Open champion Justin Rose of England and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre…

2:47 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the second hole to improve to -16 and the outright lead…

2:48 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the second hole to improve to -14…

2:54 PM ET–Theegala bogeys the second to drop to -14…

2:58 PM ET–Rose birdies the fourth hole to improve to -13…

3:04 PM ET–Lowry birdies the third to improve to -14…

3:16 PM ET–Lowry birdies the fourth hole to improve to -15…

3:22 PM ET–Hovland birdies the fifth hole to improve to -14…

3:22 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the fifth hole to improve to -15…

3:29 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the fourth hole to improve to -17…

3:36 PM ET–Theegala bogeys the fifth and drops to -13 and out of contention for the time being…

3:38 PM ET–DeChambeau makes long birdie putt from the rough to improve to -16…

3:39 PM ET–Hovland birdies the sixth and improves to -15…

3:56 PM ET–Remarkable story of 28-year-old Lee Hodges of Huntsville, Alabama emerging…earlier this week he was in the emergency room battling kidney stones…now after a birdie on the ninth hole, he is at -14 and three back of Schauffele…

3:59 PM ET–Hovland birdies the seventh and improves to a -16 and one back of Schauffele…

4:21 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the seventh to improve to -18…

4:24 PM ET–Lowry bogeys the eighth and drops to -14…

4:26 PM ET–Four golfers in contention at the moment–1) Schauffele -18, 2) DeChambeau & Hovland -16, 4) Morikawa -14

4:38 PM ET–Rose records his third straight birdie on the 11th hole to improve to -15…

4:39 PM ET–Hovland birdies the 10th and improves to -17

4:39 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the 10th hole and improves to -17…

4:47 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the ninth and now has four birdies in his first nine holes…improves to -19…

5:03 PM ET—Hovland birdies the 12th hole to improve to -18…

5:08 PM ET–Rose birdies the 13th hole to improve to -16…

5:09 PM ET--Schauffele bogeys the 10th hole and drops to -18 and in a tie with Hovland…

5:17 PM ET–Hovland makes a long birdie putt on the 13th hole to improve to -19…

5:19 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the 13th hole to improve to -18…

5:20 PM ET–After posting a score of six one the 10th hole, Schauffele birdies the 11th hole and improves to -19 and returns to the lead alongside Hovland; DeChambeau is in third place at -18 and Rose is in fourth place at -16…

5:35 PM ET–Schauffele makes birdie on 12th hole to improve to -20…

5:42 PM ET–DeChambeau has errant that got into the gallery but bounces back into play and back on the fairway…

5:52 PM ET–DeChambeau has improbable birdie on the 16th to improve to -19…

6:21 PM ET–Only three golfers in contention…Schauffele is at -20, while DeChambeau and Hovland are at -19…

6:26 PM ET--DeChambeau birdies the 18th hole to finish at -20 and tied with Schauffele…Hovland in third place and one stroke back…

6:27 PM ET–Hovland has to settle for par and ends up shooting bogey on the 18th hole and drops to -18…

6:54 PM ET–Xander Schauffele wins 2024 PGA Championship by birdieing the 18th hole and finishing at -21…