First Round live updates of the 2023 PGA Championship

The first round of the 2023 PGA Championship is now underway from Oak Hill Golf Club. Here are live updates for the rest of the afternoon.

1 PM ET–The first round was delayed two hours due to high frost. Unlikely all players will finish their round today.

1:01 PM ET–Kazuki Higa of Japan and Sahith Theegala of the United States have the share of the lead at -3. Ryan Fox of New Zealand is all alone in third place at -2. Then there is an eight-way tie for fourth place at -1. There you can find two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, 2021 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley, Norway’s Viktor Hovland, Americans Maverick McNealey and Justin Suh, Canada’s Corey Conners and England’s Callum Tarren.

1:05 PM ET–Higa struggling on sixth hole…records a score of double bogey to drop to -1.

1:09 PM ET–Theegala bogeys the 12th and drops to -2…now tied for the lead with Fox…

1:20 PM ET–Double bogey for Jordan Spieth drops him to +2. Was questionable with a wrist problem.

1:21 PM ET–Conners birdies the 12th to go to -2 and first place tie with Fox and Theegala.

1:30 PM ET–Unsuccessful long par putt for Theegala drops him to -1…

1:32 PM ET–Long birdie putt by Hovland on the second hole moves him to -2…

1:33 PM ET–Impressive long par putt for Thomas on the third hole keeps him at -1…

1:40 PM ET–New Zealand’s Ryan Fox birdies the 14th to go to -3 and the outright lead…

1:58 PM ET– Scheffler birdies 14th to go to -2.

2:07 PM ET–2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau birdies the first to go to -2 and one back of Fox…

2:08 PM ET–Hovland birdies the fourth to move into a first place tie with Fox…both at -3…

2:08 PM ET–Fox misses short birdie putt on the 16th…settles for par and remains tied for first with Hovland at -3…

2:10 PM ET–Another impressive long par putt for Spieth…

2:15 PM ET–Conners birdies the 14th hole to move into a tie with Fox and Hovland at -3…

2:23 PM ET–Conners sinks long birdie on the 15th hole to go to -4…

2:25 PM ET–Fox misses long par putt to drop to -2…

2:39 PM ET–Conners bogeys the 16th to drop to -3…

2:43 PM ET–Bradley birdies the third to move to -3 and a tie with Hovland and Conners…

2:45 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the sixth to drop to -2…

2:47 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the eighth to improve to -3…

2:49 PM ET–Theegala has back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes after recording a birdie on the 14th hole…drops to even par…

2:56 PM ET–Fox in the clubhouse at -2…battling pneumonia and birth of second child right before Oak Hill…

3:07 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the fourth hole to move into a four-way tie for first at -3 with Bradley, Conners and Scheffler

3:08 PM ET–Scheffler moves into the clubhouse at -3 after posting his first ever round at a major without a bogey….