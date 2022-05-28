Five American women reach the fourth round of the 2022 French Open

There are five American women left in the 2022 French Open. The five who are off to the fourth round are 11th ranked Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York, 18th ranked Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia, 22nd ranked Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois, 27th ranked Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey, and Sloane Stephens of Plantation, Florida. Interestingly, despite being the only player unseeded, Stephens is the only prior champion of the five, having won the United States Open in 2017.

Jessica Pegula

In round number three, Pegula beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-1, 7-6. In the fourth round, she will be up against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania. Head-to-head Begu has beaten Pegula once on the WTA Tour. That came in the first round of the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set (a tuneup tournament for the Australian Open), which Begu won 7-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff

In round three, Gauff beat the crafty Estonian Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-4. Next up for Gauff is 2018 Australian Open semifinalist Elise Mertens of Belgium, the 31st seed. Gauff won their only prior meeting in the first round of Eastbourne in 2021, 0-6, 7-6, 7-5. Gauff (-216) is favoured over Mertens (+186) according to betonline.ag.

Madison Keys

In round three, Keys defeated Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 3-6, 6-1, 7-6. Next up for Keys is the 29th ranked Veronika Kudermetova of Russia. Head-to-head, this will be their first ever meeting. Keys is the current favourite at -122, while Kudermetova is +102 according to betonline.ag.

Amanda Anisimova

In round three, Anisimova beat Karolina Muchova, 6-7, 6-2, 3-0, as Muchova needed to pull out because of an ankle injury. Next up for Anisimova, the 2019 French Open semifinalist, is 2021 United States Open finalist Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada, the 17th seed. In their only prior meeting, Anisimova pulled out against Fernandez in the second round of Indian Wells when Anisimova was not well. Despite being the lower-ranked player, Anisimova (-190) is the favourite over Fernandez (+165) according to betonline.ag.

Related: Amanda Anisimova Becomes Second Unseeded Woman To Reach Semifinals Of 2019 French Open

Sloane Stephens

In round three, Stephens beat Diane Parry of France 6-2, 6-3. Next up for Stephens (+165) is Jil Teichmann (-185) of Switzerland. This will be their first ever meeting. Everyone remembers Stephens winning the 2017 U.S. Open, but she also reached the French Open final in 2018 too before losing to Simona Halep of Romania, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.