NHL News and Rumors

Five Columbus Blue Jackets goalies with 10 or more shutouts

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens

Elvis Merzlikins of Riga, Latvia became the fifth Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender all-time to record 10 or more career shutouts on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 1-0 Blue Jackets win over the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Merzlikins made 21 saves for the shutout. He was not very busy in the first two periods, as he only made four saves in the first period and five saves in the second period. Blue Jackets rookie left winger Dmitri Voronkov of Angarsk, Russia was the only player to score in the game as he scored from Americans Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey at 4:11 of the third period.

This was Merzlikins’s first shutout of the season. He had five with the Blue Jackets in his rookie year of 2019-20, and two shutouts each in 2020-21, and 2021-22. Let’s take a look at this time of the four other Blue Jackets’s goalies with 10 or more career shutouts.

Sergei Bobrovsky

The current Florida Panthers goaltender from Novokuznetsk, Russia has 40 career shutouts, of which 33 came with the Blue Jackets from 2012 to 2019. The all-time Blue Jackets career shutout leader by a wide margin, Bobrovsky led the National Hockey League with nine shutouts in the 2018-19 season. Twice Bobrovsky won the Vezina Trophy as a Blue Jacket. The first time came in 2012-13, when he had four shutouts, and the second time came in 2016-17, when he had seven shutouts.

Steve Mason

The native of Oakville, Ontario had 19 shutouts with the Blue Jackers from 2008 to 2012. Mason had an outstanding rookie season with Columbus in 2008-09. That year he won the Calder Trophy, and led the NHL with 10 shutouts.

Marc Denis

The native of Montreal, Quebec had 12 shutouts with the Blue Jackets from 2001 to 2006. In back-to-back seasons in 2002-03, and 2003-04, Denis had a career high five shutouts.

Pascal Leclaire

The native of Repentigny, Quebec had 10 shutouts with the Blue Jackets from 2006 to 2008. Of Leclaire’s 10 shutouts, nine came in the 2007-08 season. That season, he was second in the NHL in shutouts. The only goaltender with more shutouts was Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers. The native of Are, Sweden had 10 shutouts.

Topics  
Blue Jackets NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Jack Quinn

Sabres right winger Jack Quinn misses two months with a lower body injury

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 30 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18297168_168396541_lowres-2
New York Rangers Filip Chytil out for the season with a concussion
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 29 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser collects sixth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 28 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild
Avalanche sign left winger Zach Parise
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
lemieux-gretzky
NHL players with the most four-goal regular season games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 25 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov records fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top