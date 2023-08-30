Five intriguing second round matches at U.S. Open

Earlier today, Wendi Oliveros previewed three great second round matches of the 2023 United States Open. The best of the three will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight when 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic faces 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark. Here are five more second round matches worth watching.

(32) Elise Mertens–Belgium vs. Danielle Collins–United States

To open up Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday, Mertens, the 2018 Australian Open semifinalist from Belgium, will face Collins, the 2022 Australian Open finalist. Collins has won three of four prior meetings. Mertens won their first meeting, 6-3, 6-2, in the first round of Wimbledon in 2018. Since then, Collins has won three matches on hard court, including a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open. Collins has won their only meeting this year, 6-4, 7-6, in the first round of Doha. Collins has also won their only meeting in the United States, a 6-2, 6-4 win in the third round of the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

(19) Grigor Dimitrov–Bulgaria vs. Andy Murray–Great Britain

On Thursday, Andy Murray of Glasgow, Scotland, the three-time grand slam champion, will face Grigor Dimitrov of Haskovo, Bulgaria, the three-time grand slam semifinalist. Murray won the United States Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. Dimitrov reached the final four of Wimbledon in 2014, the Australian Open in 2017 and the United States Open in 2019. Murray has won eight of 11 meetings. However, they have not faced each other in seven years. Murray beat Dimitrov in their only prior meeting at the United States Open, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, in the fourth round in 2016.

(24) Magda Linette–Poland vs. Jennifer Brady–United States

Linette, the 2023 Australian Open semifinalist, will face American Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open finalist, on Court 17 on Wednesday. Brady has won three of four meetings. In their last matchup, Brady beat Linette 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of Lexington in 2020. Brady won their other meeting in the United States, in the quarterfinals of Cincinnati in 2019, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Linette won the only matchup at a grand slam event. She won 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the 2018 Australian Open.

(17) Madison Keys–United States vs. Yanina Wickmayer–Belgium

In a second United States-Belgium matchup, Keys, the 2017 United States Open finalist, faces Wickmayer, the 2009 United States Open semifinalist. This will be their first meeting head-to-head. Interestingly, when you consider Wickmayer is 33 years old and Keys is 28 years old.

(26) Elina Svitolina–Ukraine vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–Russia

On Thursday, Svitolina, the 26th seed, and three-time grand slam semifinalist, faces Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 French Open finalist. Svitolina made the final four of Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023, and the United States Open in 2023. Pavlyuchenkova has won three of five prior matches. Pavlyuchenkova beat Svitolina 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the third round of the 2017 Australian Open. Svitolina beat Pavlyuchenkova in their last meeting, 6-3, 7-6, in the second round of Rome in 2020.