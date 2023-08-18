Five Key MLB Series that start August 18

The Major League Baseball schedule has five very intriguing series that commence on Friday. Let’s take a look at the five series that will take place.

Toronto Blue Jays @ Cincinnati Reds

The Blue Jays are at 67 wins and 55 losses and have a half game lead over the surging Seattle Mariners for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The Reds are at 63 wins and 59 losses and two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central. They are also tied tied with the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs for the final National League wildcard spot.

The Blue Jays are led by shortstop Bo Bichette of Orlando, Florida, who leads the American League with 144 hits despite being on the injury list over the last while with a knee problem. The Reds are led by Alexis Diaz of Humacao, Puerto Rico, who leads the Major Leagues with 33 saves.

San Francisco Giants @ Atlanta Braves

The Giants have the second wildcard spot in the National League at 64 wins and 57 losses. They lead the Marlins, Cubs and Reds by a game and a half in the wildcard hunt. The Braves have the best record in all of baseball at 78 wins and 42 losses. They lead the second place Philadelphia Phillies by 12.5 games in the National League East.

The Giants are led by pitchers Logan Webb of Rocklin, California and Camilo Doval of Yamasa, Dominican Republic. Webb has 18 quality starts, which leads baseball, and Doval has 33 saves, which also leads baseball.

Offensively, the Braves are led by first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia, and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela. Olson leads the Major Leagues with 43 home runs and 107 runs batted in. Acuna Jr. is second in the Majors with a .335 batting average, second in the Major Leagues with 161 hits and leads Major League Baseball with 55 stolen bases. On the mound, the Braves are led by starting pitcher Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio, who leads Major League Baseball with 217 strikeouts. Strider gets the start for the Braves on Friday, and Webb gets the start for the Giants on Saturday.

Milwaukee Brewers @ Texas Rangers

The Brewers are at 65 wins and 57 losses, and lead the Cubs and Reds by two games. Milwaukee will look to rebound after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rangers are at 72 wins and 49 losses and lead the second place Houston Astros by two and a half games in the American League West.

The Rangers are led offensively by outfielder Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba and second baseman Marcus Semien of San Francisco, California. Garcia is second in the American League with 91 runs batted in, and Semien is second in the American League with 141 hits.

Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

The Mariners are at 66 wins and 55 losses, and trail the Toronto Blue Jays by half a game for the final American League wildcard spot. The Astros are at 70 wins and 52 losses. They trail the Rangers by two and a half games in the American League West. Houston also has the second wildcard spot and lead the Mariners by three and a half games for a playoff position. Offensively, the Astros are led by right fielder Kyle Tucker of Tampa, Florida, who leads the American League with 92 runs batted in.

Miami Marlins @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Marlins are at 63 wins and 59 losses. They are tied with the Cubs and Reds for the final wildcard spot. The Dodgers are at 74 wins and 46 losses, winners of 11 straight, and lead the second place San Francisco Giants by 10.5 games in the National League West.

Offensively, the Marlins are led by second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela, who leads the Majors with 164 hits and a .361 batting average. The Dodgers are led by first baseman Freddie Freeman of Villa Park, California, and second baseman Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee. Freeman is second in the Major Leagues with a .335 batting average and third in the Major Leagues with 160 hits. Betts is third in the National League with 31 home runs.