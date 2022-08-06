Five largest contracts in Calgary Flames history

The Calgary Flames made a long-term commitment on Thursday night with their newest acquisition–left winger Jonathan Huberdeau of Saint-Jerome, Quebec. The two-time National Hockey League All-Star became the highest paid Flames player in franchise history as he signed an eight-year deal worth $84 million. The acquisition of Huberdeau was impressive as it came at a time when two of the Flames American stars–Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk–indicated they did not want to be with Calgary long term.

Let’s take a look at the five players who have received the richest contracts with the Flames all-time.

1) Jonathan Huberdeau

In 2021-22, Huberdeau had 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points in 80 games. Huberdeau’s 85 assists led the National Hockey League–impressive when you consider the fact he is not a centerman, but a left winger. Also this past season he was a +35, with 54 penalty minutes, 38 power-play points, five shorthanded points, 222 shots on goal, 18 faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 99 hits, 63 takeaways, and 85 giveaways. As we begin the 2022-23 NHL season, expect Huberdeau to play alongside Elias Lindholm just as much as he played with Aleksander Barkov in Florida this past year.

2) Sean Monahan

On August 19, 2016, Monahan of Brampton, Ontario signed a seven-year contract with the Flames worth $44.625 million. It is safe to say however than Monahan, a center, has not lived up to expectations over the last two seasons in Calgary. In 115 games, he has only had 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points, and has been a -21. More significantly, he has got in Darryl Sutter’s doghouse, a place no player in the National Hockey League would want to be in.

3) Mark Giordano

On August 25, 2015, Giordano signed a six-year contract with the Flames worth $40.5 million. In the fourth year into his contract, Giordano had the best season of his career. He led the NHL with a +39 and won the Norris Trophy for the best defenseman in the league. Also that season, he had career-highs in assists (57), points (74), shorthanded goals (four), shorthanded points (six), shots on goal (221), and takeaways (73). This past season the Flames left Giordano unprotected in the expansion draft. He was picked up by the Seattle Kraken and then traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline. Giordano returned home to the Maple Leafs as he is a native of Toronto.

3) Johnny Gaudreau

On October 10, 2016, Gaudreau signed a six-year contract with the Flames worth $40.5 million, the same contract Calgary had offered Giordano a year before. Just like Giordano, Gaudreau led the NHL in plus/minus during his contract with the Flames. This past season he was a +64. Gaudreau had a breakout year in 2021-22 as he had career-highs in goals (40), assists (75), points (115), game-winning goals (nine), shots on goal (262). He was also a first-team All-Star.

5) Dion Phaneuf

On February 6, 2008, Phaneuf signed a six-year contract with the Flames worth $39 million. However, the veteran blueliner did not spend much more time with Calgary, as he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a blockbuster deal on January 31, 2010. Phaneuf would go on to play with the Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings before retiring in 2019.