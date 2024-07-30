Five must see events on Day 4 of the 2024 Olympics

We are now entering our fourth day of competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Here are five must see events.

1) Gymnastics

Anytime anyone has the chance to see the great Simone Biles, one needs to take that chance. Biles may not be 100% at the moment as she is dealing with a calf injury, but is one of the greatest gymnasts ever. Biles won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (the team, all-around, floor exercise, and vault) and has won seven Olympic medals overall. However at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, the Americans did not win gold in the team event, as the Russian Olympic Committee placed first. If healthy enough to compete, the United States should win gold in the women’s team gymnastics event again.

2) Rugby

History is being made in the women’s rugby sevens. Canada is playing in the gold medal game for the first time ever after stunning Australia 21-12. It would be a huge upset if Canada beat New Zealand in the gold medal game. New Zealand already beat Canada 33-7 in Group A play. Meanwhile, the United States are playing for bronze against Australia. The Americans have never won a rugby sevens medal.

3) Soccer

The American men can reach the quarterfinals in the Olympic men’s soccer tournament with a win over Guinea on Tuesday. The United States are currently at one win and one loss after two games. Another story is the fact that Group B is extremely close. Argentina, Ukraine, Morocco and Iraq are all at one win and one loss.

4) Swimming

The focus in the women’s 100 metre backstroke is if American swimmer Regan Smith of Lakeville, Minnesota can break her own world record. Smith accomplished the feat in the 2024 United States Olympic Swimming Trials with a time of 57.13.

5) Tennis

There is an intriguing third round women’s match between two-time grand slam tennis champion Barbora Krecijkova of the Czech Republic and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, the former world number three. Krejcikova beat Svitiolina 6-3, 6-2 in the third round of the 2021 French Open, the year Krecikova took the grass court major championship.