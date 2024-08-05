Five Must See Moments on Day 10 of 2024 Olympics

The 10th day of the 2024 Olympic Games takes place on Monday. Here are five must see moments.

Badminton

The gold medal games in men’s and women’s badminton are taking place. In the women’s badminton gold medal final, it will be an all-Asian final as world number one Se Young An of South Korea faces world number nine Bing Jiao He of China. An is the reigning world champion, while He won the bronze medal at the 2018 and 2021 World Badminton Championship. In the men’s badminton gold medal final, world number two Viktor Axelsen of Denmark will face world number eight Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Vitidsarn is the reigning world champion, while Axelsen is the reigning Olympic champion.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles has two more individual finals on Monday as she competes in the women’s balance beam and women’s floor events. If Biles wins the two events, she will tie the Soviet Union’s Larisa Latynina for the most gold medals ever in artistic gymnastics with nine. Biles has already won three gold medals in Paris as she was first in the women’s individual all-around, team and vault.

Soccer

The semifinals of the men’s soccer tournament takes place on Monday. France will play Egypt in one semifinal, and Morocco will play Spain in the other semifinal. Egypt and Morocco have never won an Olympic medal in a team event.

3×3 Basketball

We know the semifinalists in 3×3 basketball. The semifinals in men’s and women’s action, along with the gold medal games and bronze medal games will take place Monday. In men’s action, Latvia plays France and Lithuania plays the Netherlands. In women’s action, Canada plays Germany and the United States plays Spain.

Athletics

One of the most high profile British athletes will be competing on Monday as Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson will participate in the women’s 800 metres. Hodgkinson is the reigning Olympic silver medalist, and has won the silver medal at the last two world championships. She also ran one full second faster than reigning world champion Mary Moraa of Kenya in the semifinals.