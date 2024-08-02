Five must see moments on Day 7 of the 2024 Olympics

The seventh day of the 2024 Olympic Games is now underway in Paris. Here are five must see events.

Decathlon

In one of the most gruelling events of the 2024 Olympic Games, this has all of a sudden become Canadian Damian Warner’s event to lose. That is because Warner’s two biggest rivals are out. Fellow Canadian and world champion Pierce LePage is out with a back injury, and France’s Kevin Mayer, the two-time world champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist, is out with a hamstring ailment. Only three decathletes have won back-to-back Olympic gold medals. They are American Bob Mathias (1948 Olympic Games in London and 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki), Great Britain’s Daley Thompson (1980 Olympic Games in Moscow and 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles), and American Ashton Eaton (2012 Olympic Games in London and 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro).

Diving

Will anybody beat the Chinese? No one has yet. China has won all three synchronized diving events so far and will be favoured to win gold again in the men’s three metre synchronized diving. The Chinese entrants are the reigning world champions from the last two years–Daoyi Long and Zongyuan Wang. At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, Wang won gold alongside Siyi Xie.

Swimming

The most interesting swimming event of the day is the women’s 200 metre backstroke. Here we have a battle between Australia’s Kaylee McKeown (the 2023 world record holder with a time of 2:03.14) and American Phoebe Bacon, the 2022 silver medalist in the World Championships, and the fastest swimmer in qualifying.

Tennis

The gold medal game in mixed doubles will take place on Friday. This will be a battle between Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic versus Zhizhen Zhang and Xinyu Wang of China.

Trampoline

In one of the bounciest Olympic events on the program, the men’s trampoline final is expected to come down to three trampolinists–reigning Olympic gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich of AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes), Langyu Yan of China (the 2021 and 2023 world champion), and Dylan Schmidt of New Zealand (2022 world champion). Meanwhile in the women’s final, the reigning Olympic gold medalist is China’s Xueying Zhu.