The 2024 Olympic Games continues on Saturday with a very busy schedule to say the least. Here are five must see moments.

Cycling

The men’s road race is one of the first events of the day, as athletes cycle throughout the Paris streets and past iconic monuments and structures. All the focus should be on Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, who won the gold medal in the men’s time trial in dominating fashion a week ago.

Athletics–Women’s 100 Metres

One of the more high profile track events takes place on Saturday. The most high profile sprinter here will be Sha’Carri Richardson of Dallas, Texas, the reigning world champion from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Richardson posted a time of 10.65 seconds, which was a personal best and championship record. The world record still belongs to the late Florence Griffith-Joyner. The American who passed away at the age of 38 in 1998, had a time of 10.49 seconds when she won the 1988 United States Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.

Tennis

The women’s final of the 2024 Olympic Games takes place Saturday. In the gold medal match, Donna Vekic of Croatia will face Qinwen Zheng of China in the final. Both players have had an exceptional result this season at the grand slam level. Vekic went to the semifinals of Wimbledon, and Zheng went to the final of the Australian Open. Vekic and Zheng have beaten each other once. Vekic won in the first round of the 2021 Courmayeur Ladies Open in Italy, 7-6, 6-2. Zheng then won in the round robin of the 2021 WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.

Soccer

There will be four intriguing quarterfinal matches on Saturday in women’s soccer. Canada will face Germany, the United States will face Japan, France will play Brazil, and Colombia will play Spain.

Swimming

Katie Ledecky of the United States will be attempting to win her ninth Olympic gold medal on Saturday. She is the favourite to win the women’s 800 metres for the fourth consecutive Olympic Games.