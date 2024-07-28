Five Must See Moments On Day Two Of The 2024 Olympic Games

We are now entering the second day of the 2022 Olympic Games in Paris. Here are five must see moments.

Tennis–7:30 AM ET

We do not know how long we will get to see the great Rafael Nadal. At 38 years of age, he is the King of Clay for a reason, and his 14 French Open titles is a major reason why. The fact that he is entered in the men’s singles draw is a testament to his outstanding durability over the years. His round one opponent is Martons Fucsovics of Hungary. This will be their first ever meeting head to head.

Water Polo–9 AM ET

The United States have won six medals all-time in men’s water polo, but never gold. They will face Italy on Sunday in their first game of the Olympic tournament.

Basketball–11:15 AM ET

This may not be a dream team in discussing the United States Men’s Basketball Team, but it is still very strong. On Sunday, LeBron James and company will get a challenging game right off the bat as they play a Serbian squad led by three-time NBA MVP and triple-double specialist Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Swimming–2:40 PM ET

There will be excitement in the pool, as Gretchen Walsh of Nashville, Tennessee will try to break her own world record in the women’s 100 metre butterfly. She recently set the record in the semifinals of the 2024 United States Olympic Trials. Walsh posted a time of 55.18 seconds in Indianapolis. At 21 years of age, the University of Virginia product has also posted impressive times at the National Collegiate Athletic Association level.

Soccer–3 PM ET

Two women’s soccer powerhouses will battle on Sunday as the United States faces Germany. There have only been four nations that have ever won a gold medal in women’s soccer at the Olympic Games all-time, and the United States and Germany are two of them. The United States and Germany have also combined to win six Women’s World Cup titles.