Five NHL goalies to record a shutout in an outdoor game

Jeremy Freeborn
On New Year’s Day, Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord of Boston, Massachusetts became the fifth National Hockey League goaltender to record a shutout in a NHL outdoor game. He accomplished the feat in a 3-0 Kraken win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Daccord made 35 saves (10 saves in the first period, 10 saves in the second period, and 15 saves in the third period) for his second shutout of the season. He first blanked the Florida Panthers 4-0 on December 12 by making 24 saves.

This was also the first time in the history of the Winter Classic, that there was a shutout. Daccord became the second American goaltender to register a shutout outdoors in NHL history. Let’s take a look at the other four NHL goaltenders to a record a shutout in an outdoor game.

Miikka Kiprusoff

Miikka Kiprusoff of Turku, Finland had one of his six shutouts during the 2010-11 NHL season in the Heritage Classic on February 20, 2011. The goaltender who was nicknamed Kipper, made 39 saves as the Flames blanked the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta.

Jonas Hiller

The native of Felben Wellhausen, Switzerland made 36 saves in a 3-0 Anaheim Ducks win over the Los Angeles Kings on January 25, 2014. This was the first game ever of the Stadium Series, as 54,099 attended Dodger Stadium in southern California. Hiller’s most memorable save was stopping Kings’s forward Anze Kopitar on a penalty shot in the first period.

Cam Talbot

The current Los Angeles Kings goaltender was netminding the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba on October 23, 2016. Talbot, a native of Caledonia, Ontario, made 31 saves for one of a career-high seven shutouts for Edmonton that season.

Craig Anderson

The native of Park Ridge, Illinois made 28 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Dominion Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ontario on December 16, 2017. Anderson made 28 saves for one of two shutouts he had for the Senators that season.

 

Arrow to top