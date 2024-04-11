Five storylines heading into the 2024 Masters

The 2024 Masters gets underway from Augusta on Thursday. Here are five headlines heading into the first major event of the calendar year. Please note return to The Sports Daily at 3 pm ET for a live log session for round one.

5) Denny McCarthy red hot.

The biggest story from the 2024 Valero Texas Open was not necessarily Akshay Bhatia’s victory in a playoff, but Denny McCarthy’s amazing performance on Sunday on the back nine. McCarthy of Tacoma Park, Maryland had eight birdies in a span of nine holes, and moved from -12 to -20. He also made up six strokes on Bhatia, and in the process extended the tournament by a hole.

4) Akshay Bhatia’s health in question.

One would think Akshay Bhatia of Los Angeles, California should have a lot of momentum after last week’s W. Not so fast. During his round, Bhatia’s delivered a fist pump after making a 12-foot putt. In the process, he dislocated his shoulder. Bhatia was able to pop his shoulder back in, but is not entering the Masters at full strength.

3) Tiger Woods participating.

There is no doubt that Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all-time. At age 48 it will be interesting to see how he performs in his first major since withdrawing from the Masters a year ago. Woods will be in a group with American Max Homa and Australian Jason Day. Woods is a 15-time major champion, which is three major wins less than Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18.

2) Rory McIlroy has been close at Augusta in the past.

Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland is a four-time major winner (two PGA Championships, one British Open and one United States Open), but has not yet won the Masters. Over the years, the world number two has been very close. In the last decade, McIlroy has been in the top 10 at the Masters seven times, including a second place finish in 2022, where McIlroy was only behind Scottie Scheffler.

1) Scottie Scheffler is the favourite.

The world number one is the favourite at this time at -125. The native of Ridgewood, New Jersey won the 2022 Masters, and has two key victories already in 2024. First he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in dominant fashion, and then won the Players Championship.