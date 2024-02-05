Five Takeaways from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

The 2024 National Hockey League All-Star Game took place on Saturday. Here are the top five stories from the weekend.

5) Trade between the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens traded Sean Monahan of Brampton, Ontario to the Winnipeg Jets for a first round draft pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft, and a conditional third round draft pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft if the Jets win the Stanley Cup according to TSN on Friday. Monahan is joining his third Canadian team as he also played for the Calgary Flames. In 49 games in 2023-24 with the Canadiens, Monahan had 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points. He was a -10 with 10 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, two shorthanded goals, three game-winning goals, 104 shots on goal, 399 faceoff wins, 24 blocked shots, 11 hits, 24 takeaways, and 24 giveaways.

4) Kings fire head coach Todd McLellan

Also on Friday, the Los Angeles Kings made a coaching change after only winning three games in the entire month of January. Out is Todd McLellan of Melville, Saskatchewan, and in is Jim Hiller of Port Alberni, British Columbia. Hiller actually played for the Kings during the 1992-93 NHL season and had 12 points in 40 games.

3) Connor McDavid wins the Skills Competition

On Friday night in Toronto, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario won the Skills Competition with 25 points. He was the fastest skater with a time of 13.408 seconds, was the best stickhadler, was the most accurate shooter and finished first in the obstacle course.

2) Auston Matthews wins All-Star Game MVP

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California was the MVP of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. He captained his team to a 6-5 win over Team Hughes in the semifinals and a 7-4 win over Team McDavid in the final. In two mini-games, Matthews had two goals and two assists for four points.

1) NHL going to the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Winter Games

After controversially not sending its best players to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang and the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, the NHL has come to an agreement to send its best to the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo and the 2030 Olympic Winter Games. The NHL came to an agreement with the National Hockey League Players’ Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation.