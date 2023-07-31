Every team has now played a minimum of two games of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Here are five headlines over the last six days.

5) Four nations won their first ever game.

The Philippines, Portugal, Jamaica and Morocco came away with victories for the very first time in the Women’s World Cup history. Philippines got a goal from Sarina Bolden in a 1-0 win over New Zealand. Portugal got a 2-0 win over Vietnam on goals from Telma Encarnacao and Francisca Nazareth. Jamaica go a 1-0 win over Panama on a goal by Allyson Swaby. Morocco got a 1-0 win over South Korea on a goal by Ibtissam Jraidi.

4) Five nations advance to round of 16

Earlier in the week we profiled the success of Spain and Japan in Group C to date and the fact they were the first two nations to advance to the round of 16. Other nations who have advanced are England, Sweden, and Colombia. England beat Denmark on a goal in the sixth minute by Lauren James to improve to a record of two wins and zero losses. Both of England’s goals were by 1-0 scores as they also beat Haiti 1-0. Sweden pounded Italy 5-0 to improve to two wins and zero losses. The Swedes also beat South Africa 2-1. Colombia upset Germany 2-1 on Sunday to improve to two wins and zero losses. They also beat South Korea 2-0 in their opening game.

3) Host nations both lose.

As mentioned host New Zealand lost to Phillippines 1-0 in Group A play. Then on Thursday, Nigeria beat the host, Australia 3-2. In a very entertaining contest, Nigeria actually scored three consecutive goals after falling behind 1-0 to enter the game. Australia scored late, but it was too little too late.

2) Reigning Olympic gold medalists get a key win.

Canada, the gold medalists from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 were unable to score in their first game in a 0-0 tie against Nigeria. Things did not go well initially in their game against Ireland, as Katie McCabe scored in the fourth minute to give Ireland a 1-0. However, Team Canada showed exceptional resiliency. They forced an own goal late in the first half, and then Adriana Leon scored the game-winner in the 53rd minute in a 2-1 Canada win.

1) United States do not win.

For the first time since June 12, 2015, the United States did not win a Women’s World Cup game. They were forced to 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. The Dutch got their goal from midfielder Jill Roord. Before their game against the Netherlands, the United States won 13 straight games.