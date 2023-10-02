Flames assistant GM Chris Snow dies of ALS at age 42

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow of Melrose, Massachusetts passed away on Saturday at the age of 42. The cause of death was complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (better known as ALS).

Snow worked in the front office for the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League. He was with the Wild as their director of hockey operations from 2006 to 2010, and then 14 seasons with the Flames organization. Snow was the director of statistical and video analysis from 2010 to 2018, the director of hockey analysis in 2018 to 2019, an analyst from 2019 to 2020, and an assistant general manager from 2020 to 2024. As an assistant general manager, Snow worked under Flames general managers Brad Treliving of Penticton, British Columbia, interim general manager Don Maloney of Lindsay, Ontario, and current Flames general manager Craig Conroy of Potsdam, New York.

Recent Increased Responsibilities

In May of 2023, Snow received a promotion with the Flames according to the Canadian Press. He was given the role of vice-president of data and analytics, in addition to his role as general manager.

Recent Injury

Snow suffered a brain injury on September 27. From the injury, he lacked oxygen, and according to his wife Kelsie, was unable to recover. He was unresponsive and had cardiac arrest.

Sports Writer for the Boston Globe

Before working for the Wild and Flames, Chris Snow was a Boston Globe reporter for the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball. Chris and Kelsie met in the media industry. Kelsie was initially a sports reporting intern at the Duluth News Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and the Boston Globe. Then from 2007 to 2011, was the beat writer for the Minnesota Twins of Major League Baseball, while Chris was working for the Wild. Kelsie’s specific jobs were backup Twins beat writer and general assignment reporter, and beat writer. Over the last few years, Kelsie has been very active on social media writing about Chris’s journey with ALS.