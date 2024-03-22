Flames goaltender Dan Vladar out for the season with hip surgery

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar of Prague, Czech Republic is out for the rest of the season according to Daniel Austin of the Calgary Herald. Vladar has a hip problem and will have surgery next week.

Dan Vladar in 2023-24

This season Vladar has a record of eight wins, nine regulation losses and two losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 3.62 and a save percentage of .882. Vladar is in his third season with the Flames as the backup behind Jacob Markstrom of Gave, Sweden on the Flames depth chart.

Only three wins in 2024

It has been a bit of a struggle for Vladar in the 2024 portion of the 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season. In nine games, Vladar has only won three times. The three victories came in a 6-3 Flames win over the Nashville Predators (29 saves in 32 shot attempts) on January 4, in a 3-2 Flames win over the Arizona Coyotes (23 saves in 25 shot attempts) on January 16 and in a 6-3 Flames win over the Edmonton Oilers (32 saves in 35 shot attempts) on February 24.

Jacob Markstrom expected to return in 2023-24

According to the Canadian Press, Markstrom will soon return to Flames practice after having a lower-body injury. Markstrom has not played since March 9, when he struggled in a 5-1 Flames loss to the Florida Panthers. When healthy this season, you could make the argument he was one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. In 2023-24. Markstrom has a record of 22-17-2, with a goals against average of 2.68, save percentage of .910 and two shutouts. The shutouts came in a 3-0 Flames win over the Anaheim Ducks on December 21 and in a 1-0 Flames win over the Chicago Blackhawks on January 27.

Dustin Wolf is interim starter

Wolf appears to be the Flames starter until Markstrom returns. The Flames’s seventh round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has beaten the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens over the last eight days.