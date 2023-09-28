Flames name Mikael Backlund captain

The Calgary Flames have named center Mikael Backlund of Vasteras, Sweden the 21st captain in franchise history on Wednesday. The announcement that Backlund would be the new Flames captain came on the same day the veteran forward signed a two-year contract extension worth $9 million.

Backlund’s NHL Career Statistics with Calgary

Backlund was the Flames’s first round pick, 24th overall, in the 2007 National Hockey League Entry Draft. In 908 games with the Flames since 2008-09, he has 185 goals and 307 assists for 492 points. He was a +66 with 431 penalty minutes, 96 power-play points, 28 shorthanded points, 2192 shots on goal, 6447 faceoff wins, 404 blocked shots, 683 hits, 726 takeaways, and 542 giveaways.

Backlund’s 2022-23 Statistics with the Flames

Backlund had 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 points in 82 games. Of existing Flames on the 2023-24 roster, he has the second most points from last year. Only fellow Swede Elias Lindholm of Boden, Sweden had more as he had 64 points. Backlund was also a +24 with 36 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, four shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 260 shots on goal, 705 faceoff wins, 31 blocked shots, 97 hits, 60 takeaways, and 43 giveaways.

Two Game-Winning Goals

Backlund had two game-winning goals for the Flames last season. The first came on October 18 in a 3-2 Flames win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Backlund scored from Blake Coleman of Plano, Texas and MacKenzie Weegar of Ottawa, Ontario at 15:31 of the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock. The second came on February 18 in a 3-2 Flames win over the New York Rangers. Backlund scored from Jonathan Huberdeau of Saint-Jerome, Quebec and Rasmus Andersson of Malmo, Sweden at 1:28 of the first overtime period.

Clancy Trophy Winner

In June, Backlund became the fourth Flames player in franchise history to win the NHL Awards. He followed Lanny McDonald of Hanna, Alberta (1988), Joe Nieuwendyk of Oshawa, Ontario (1995), and Jerome Iginla of Edmonton, Alberta (2004). Backlund was recognized for his work with the ALS Society, Kids Cancer Care, Special Olympics Calgary, and Parachutes for Pets.