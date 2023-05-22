Flames to name Craig Conroy general manager

The Calgary Flames are to name Craig Conroy of Potsdam, New York as their new general manager on Tuesday according to Eric Francis of Rogers Sportsnet on Monday. Conroy is to take over from Brad Treliving of Penticton, British Columbia, who parted ways with the Flames on April 17.

Experience in Flames organization

Conroy has been part of the Flames management team since retiring during the 2010-11 regular season. He was the Flames special assistant to the general manager from 2010 to 2014, and assistant general manager from 2014 to 2023. Over the last 13 years Conroy has worked alongside Brian Burke of Providence, Rhode Island, Treliving, and Don Maloney of Lindsay, Ontario.

Fourth American General Manager of the Flames

Conroy becomes the 10th general manager in the history of the Flames organization. Of the 10 general managers, four have been American. Prior to Conroy and Burke, the other American general managers were Craig Button of Rochester, New York, who held the role from 2000 to 2003, Jay Feaster of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from 2010 to 2013, and Burke from 2013 to 2014.

One of three Assistant GMs of the Flames

Conroy was one of three assistant general managers of the Flames this past season. He was joined by Brad Pascall of Coquitlam, British Columbia and Chris Snow of Melrose, Massachusetts. Snow is the Flames assistant general manager even though he is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Nine seasons as a player with the Flames

Conroy played four seasons with the Flames from 2001 to 2004, and five more seasons from 2007 to 2011. In 507 regular season games, he had 97 goals and 211 assists for 308 points. Conroy was a +62 with 276 penalty minutes, 64 power-play points, 13 shorthanded points, and 755 shots on goal. In addition to playing for the Flames, Conroy played with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings. Conroy’s finest NHL season came in 2001-02 while with the Flames. He had career highs in goals (27), assists (48) and points (75).