NHL News and Rumors

Florida Panthers reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23304427_168396541_lowres-2

We now know who the New York Rangers will face in the Eastern Conference Finals next week. The Rangers’s opponent in the National Hockey League’s version of the Final Four will be the Florida Panthers. On Friday night at the Toronto Dominion Garden, the Florida Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1. With the win, the Panthers won the best out of seven second round playoff series four games to two.

Who Contributed for Florida Offensively?

Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czech Republic opened the scoring with 53 seconds left in the first period for Boston to give the Bruins fanbase hope. However, the Panthers tied the game at one. Anton Lundell of Espoo, Finland scored from Carter Verhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario at 12:44 of the second period. Then defenseman Gustav Forsling of Linkoping, Sweden scored a dramatic game-winning goal from Lundell and Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona at 18:27 of the third period.

Fifth Multi-Point Playoff Game

Lundell now has five multi-point playoff games. He had two assists in a 7-5 Panthers win over the Boston Bruins in game six of the first round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs, two assists in a 4-3 Panthers win over the Bruins in game seven of the first round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs, one goal and one assist in a 3-2 Panthers win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in game two of the second round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs. and one goal and one assist in a 3-2 Panthers win over the Bruins in game four of the second round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

Second Career Playoff Winner

This was Forsling’s second career Stanley Cup Playoff game-winning goal. The first came on May 4, 2023 in the same Panthers win over the Maple Leafs that Lundell recorded a multi-point game. Forsling scored from Tkachuk and Lundell at 1:06 of the second period, and at the time broke a 2-2 deadlock.

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23092563_168396541_lowres-2

Dallas Stars reach the 2024 Western Conference Final

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20min
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23304427_168396541_lowres-2
Florida Panthers reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
NY Rangers advance to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18402826_168396541_lowres-2
Sixth game guaranteed in all four series in NHL’s second round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23059249_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers to start goaltender Calvin Pickard against the Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18159525_168396541_lowres-2
Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin suspended six months
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21498596_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs makes career-high 42 saves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top