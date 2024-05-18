Florida Panthers reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final

We now know who the New York Rangers will face in the Eastern Conference Finals next week. The Rangers’s opponent in the National Hockey League’s version of the Final Four will be the Florida Panthers. On Friday night at the Toronto Dominion Garden, the Florida Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1. With the win, the Panthers won the best out of seven second round playoff series four games to two.

Who Contributed for Florida Offensively?

Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czech Republic opened the scoring with 53 seconds left in the first period for Boston to give the Bruins fanbase hope. However, the Panthers tied the game at one. Anton Lundell of Espoo, Finland scored from Carter Verhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario at 12:44 of the second period. Then defenseman Gustav Forsling of Linkoping, Sweden scored a dramatic game-winning goal from Lundell and Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona at 18:27 of the third period.

Fifth Multi-Point Playoff Game

Lundell now has five multi-point playoff games. He had two assists in a 7-5 Panthers win over the Boston Bruins in game six of the first round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs, two assists in a 4-3 Panthers win over the Bruins in game seven of the first round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs, one goal and one assist in a 3-2 Panthers win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in game two of the second round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs. and one goal and one assist in a 3-2 Panthers win over the Bruins in game four of the second round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

Second Career Playoff Winner

This was Forsling’s second career Stanley Cup Playoff game-winning goal. The first came on May 4, 2023 in the same Panthers win over the Maple Leafs that Lundell recorded a multi-point game. Forsling scored from Tkachuk and Lundell at 1:06 of the second period, and at the time broke a 2-2 deadlock.