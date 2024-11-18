In the National Hockey League on Saturday, the Florida Panthers delivered one of their most notable wins of the season. The defending Stanley Cup champions blanked the best team in the league, the Winnipeg Jets, 5-0 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Jets entered the game having lost only two games all year. They were beaten 6-4 by the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 28, and 4-1 by the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 14. Winnipeg has a record of 15 wins and three losses for 30 points. They have four more points than the second place Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils, who are tied for the lead in the Metropolitan Division with 26 points.

The Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history earlier this year. They beat the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final in June.

Who picked up the shutout?

Sergei Bobrovsky of Novokuznetsk, Russia made 27 saves for the shutout. He made five saves in the first period, 12 saves in the second period, and 10 saves in the third period. This was Bobrovsky’s first save of the 2024-25 season, and 45th shutout of his career. Thirty-three shutouts came with the Columbus Blue Jackets and a dozen shutouts have now come with the Florida Panthers.

Bobrovsky was one of five goaltenders on the weekend to record a shutout. He was joined by Dustin Wolf of Gilroy, California (blanked the Nashville Predators 2-0 in a Calgary Flames’s Friday win), Spencer Martin of Oakville, Ontario (blanked the Ottawa Senators 4-0 in a Carolina Hurricanes’s Saturday win), Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen, Russia (blanked the New Jersey Devils 4-0 in a Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday win), and Jonathan Quick of Milford, Connecticut (blanked the Seattle Kraken 2-0 in a Sunday win.

Who contributed offensively for the Panthers?

Five Panthers players scored once. They were center and captain Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland, defenseman Dmitry Kulikov of Lipetsk, Russia, Evan Rodrigues of Toronto, Ontario, and Mackie Samoskevich of Newton, Connecticut, and defenseman Nate Schmidt of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Barkov was one of three Panthers players with a muti-point game. He had one goal and two assists for three points. He was joined by Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia (three assists), and defenseman Gustav Forsling of Linkopong, Sweden (two assists).

The Panthers currently lead the Atlantic Division. With 25 points, they have a record of 12 wins, five regulation losses, and one loss in extra time.