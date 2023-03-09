Florida State University’s football team is gearing up for the class of 2024 recruiting season, as several blue chip recruits are set to visit the campus this week. With these visits starting to heat up, there’s no doubt that the coaching staff and the university as a whole are excited to show off what they have to offer.

Big Week of Visits for FSU

Among the recruits visiting this week is Charles Lester, a cornerback who is ranked as the 3rd best at his position and the 21st best player overall in the 2024 class. This will be Lester’s eighth time visiting and the Seminoles will feel they are in prime position in his recruiting at the moment.

However, the coaching staff will still surely be pulling out all the stops to try to persuade one of the most sought-after recruits in the class to sign on with FSU.

But Lester isn’t the only big name visiting FSU this week, plenty of other potential college football talent is also heading to Tallahassee. Four-star recruits, tackle Fletcher Westphal, cornerback Jon Mitchell, safety Brandon Jacob, and offensive tackle D’Antre Robinson are also among the recruits attending visits this week.

Of these recruits, Lester, Jacob, and Mitchell are believed to be favoring FSU at the moment, but with nothing set in stone, FSU will be pulling out all the stops to land their signature.

It’s worth noting that FSU also hosted the number one ranked wide receiver in the country, Jeremiah Smith, on Sunday. While this visit is certainly a sign of FSU’s recruiting prowess, it’s important to note that Smith is already committed to Ohio State.

Despite the challenge of trying to flip a player who has already committed elsewhere, FSU’s coaching staff will no doubt continue to work hard to build relationships with players like Smith and others, with the hopes of convincing them to change their minds and sign on with the Seminoles.

Norvell and Coaches Looking to Make Lasting Impression

With so many top recruits visiting the campus this week, FSU head coach Mike Norvell will have his work cut out for him. He’ll need to use all of his persuasive skills to convince these players to sign on with the Seminoles, and he’ll no doubt be putting in some long hours to make sure that happens.

Of course, hosting visits for these blue chip recruits is just the first step in the recruiting process. Once they’ve visited the campus and met with the coaching staff, these players will need to make a decision about where they want to play college football. For some, that decision may come quickly, while others may take their time before committing to a school.

Regardless of when these recruits make their decisions, though, it’s clear that FSU is putting in the effort to attract some of the best players in the country. With a talented coaching staff, a strong football program, and a beautiful campus, there’s no doubt that FSU has a lot to offer to any player looking to play at the next level.

In the end, the success of FSU’s recruiting efforts will depend on a number of factors, including the quality of the coaching staff, the strength of the football program, and the overall appeal of the university itself. But with so many top recruits visiting the campus this week, there’s no doubt that FSU is well-positioned to attract some of the best players in the country. So stay tuned to see how the rest of the recruiting season plays out, and whether FSU is able to land some of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2024.