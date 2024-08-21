Flyers terminate contract of Ryan Johansen

The Philadelphia Flyers made National Hockey League headlines on Tuesday with the announcement that they are intending to terminate the contract of center Ryan Johansen of Vancouver, British Columbia. Johansen still has one more year left on his contract where he was set to earn $8 million.

Johansen did not play for the Flyers after being traded to them from the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline. The reason for his absence was a hip injury. Johansen is scheduled to have offseason hip surgery. In 2023-24, Johansen had 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points in 63 games. He was a -6 with 34 penalty minutes, six power-play points, four game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 78 shots on goal, 431 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 60 hits, 21 takeaways, and 19 giveaways. The shorthanded point was an assist on an empty net goal by Josh Manson of Hinsdale, Illinois in a 3-1 Avalanche win over the San Jose Sharks on New Year’s Eve.

Blues sign two restricted free agents

The Blues meanwhile have been busy as they have signed two restricted free agents from the Edmonton Oilers. They are defenseman Philip Broberg (two years, $9.16 million), and centre Dylan Holloway (two years, $4.58 million). Broberg and Holloway were both instrumental players for the Oilers in their Stanley Cup Final run. In the playoffs, Holloway had seven points in 25 games, and Broberg had three points in 10 games.

Two notable trades

Over the last couple of days, there have been two noteworthy trades. The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Cody Ceci of Ottawa, Ontario to the San Jose Sharks with a third round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft for defenseman Ty Emberson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. There was concern among many of Ceci’s poor defensive play in 2023-24. However, you could make the argument that the exceptional poor defensive play of Ceci’s blueline play partner Darnell Nurse made Ceci look bad.

Other Deal

The Montreal Canadiens acquired right winger Patrik Laine and a second round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. In return, the Blue Jackets acquired defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill, Massachusetts.