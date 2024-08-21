NHL News and Rumors

Flyers terminate contract of Ryan Johansen

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

The Philadelphia Flyers made National Hockey League headlines on Tuesday with the announcement that they are intending to terminate the contract of center Ryan Johansen of Vancouver, British Columbia. Johansen still has one more year left on his contract where he was set to earn $8 million.

Johansen did not play for the Flyers after being traded to them from the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline. The reason for his absence was a hip injury. Johansen is scheduled to have offseason hip surgery. In 2023-24, Johansen had 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points in 63 games. He was a -6 with 34 penalty minutes, six power-play points, four game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 78 shots on goal, 431 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 60 hits, 21 takeaways, and 19 giveaways. The shorthanded point was an assist on an empty net goal by Josh Manson of Hinsdale, Illinois in a 3-1 Avalanche win over the San Jose Sharks on New Year’s Eve.

Blues sign two restricted free agents

The Blues meanwhile have been busy as they have signed two restricted free agents from the Edmonton Oilers. They are defenseman Philip Broberg (two years, $9.16 million), and centre Dylan Holloway (two years, $4.58 million). Broberg and Holloway were both instrumental players for the Oilers in their Stanley Cup Final run. In the playoffs, Holloway had seven points in 25 games, and Broberg had three points in 10 games.

Two notable trades

Over the last couple of days, there have been two noteworthy trades. The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Cody Ceci of Ottawa, Ontario to the San Jose Sharks with a third round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft for defenseman Ty Emberson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. There was concern among many of Ceci’s poor defensive play in 2023-24. However, you could make the argument that the exceptional poor defensive play of Ceci’s blueline play partner Darnell Nurse made Ceci look bad.

Other Deal

The Montreal Canadiens acquired right winger Patrik Laine and a second round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. In return, the Blue Jackets acquired defenseman Jordan Harris of Haverhill, Massachusetts.

 

 

Topics  
Blue Jackets Blues NHL News and Rumors Oilers Philadelphia Flyers San Jose Sharks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

Flyers terminate contract of Ryan Johansen

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Maple Leafs to name Auston Matthews captain for 2024-25
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
Four-time NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski retires at age 40
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 26 2024
NHL News and Rumors
SPRONG!
Canucks sign right winger Daniel Sprong
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks
Blues and Panthers sign defensemen to the same amount
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 11 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Chris Patrick
Washington Capitals name Chris Patrick general manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18016827_168396541_lowres-2
NHL forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Jack Roslovic switch teams in free agency
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 4 2024
More News
Arrow to top