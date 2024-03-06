Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson retires at age 38

Major League Baseball third baseman Josh Donaldson of Pensacola, Florida retired on Monday at the age of 38 according to Rogers Sportsnet. Donaldson played 13 Major League Baseball seasons from 2010 to 2023. He was with the Oakland Athletics from 2010 to 2014, the Toronto Blue Jays from 2015 to 2018, the Cleveland Indians in 2018, the Atlanta Braves in 2019, the Minnesota Twins from 2020 to 2021, the New York Yankees from 2022 to 2023, and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023.

Career Statistics

Donaldson batted .261 with 279 home runs and 816 runs batted in. During 1383 games, 5856 plate appearances and 5022 at bats, Donaldson scored 816 runs and had 1310 hits, 287 doubles, 12 triples, 816 runs batted in, 40 stolen bases, 725 walks, 2458 total bases, five sacrifice bunts, 46 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .358, and a slugging percentage of .489.

2015 American League MVP and All-Star

In 2015, Donaldson became the second Blue Jays player in franchise history to be named the American League Most Valuable Player following left fielder George Bell of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic in 1987. Donaldson led the Major Leagues in runs scored with 122. He also led the American League with 123 runs batted in, total bases with 352 and sacrifice flies with 10. Donaldson also batted .297 with 184 hits, 41 doubles, two triples, 41 home runs, six stolen bases, 73 walks, two sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .568.

Two More All-Star Game Appearances

Donaldson was also an American League All-Star with the Athletics in 2014 and with the Blue Jays in 2016. In 2014 with the Athletics, Donaldson batted .255 with 29 home runs and 98 runs batted in. During 158 games, 608 at bats and 695 plate appearances, he scored 93 runs and had 155 hits, 31 doubles, two triples, eight stolen bases, 76 walks, 277 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .456. In 2016 with the Blue Jays, Donaldson batted .284 with 37 home runs and 99 runs batted in. During 155 games, 700 plate appearances and 577 at bats, Donaldson scored 122 runs and had 164 hits, 32 doubles, five triples, seven stolen bases, 109 walks, 317 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .404, and slugging percentage of .549.