Former Buckeyes DB Says OSU Coach Ryan Day’s Seat Should Be ‘On Fire’

Gia Nguyen
For the second consecutive season, Ohio State came up short versus rival Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game and failed to make the College Football Playoff. Then, the unthinkable happened in the Cotton Bowl, as the Buckeyes’ offense stalled en route to an embarrassing 14-3 loss versus Missouri. Suddenly, the frustration from Buckeyes fans and former players has reached a boiling point and Day finds his job security in jeopardy.

Do OSU Fans Want To Fire Ryan Day?

If Day is fired, Ohio State would owe him a $45 million buyout, which could be part of the reason that he’s had some added patience from the athletic department. But, given that Texas A&M paid over $75 million to have Jimbo Fisher ousted during the season, it appears that no coach is safe, no matter how big the buyout.

For most Ohio State fans, Day has been a huge underachiever. He is 1-3 versus Michigan and owns a 2-5 record against teams ranked in the AP Top 5. In fact, Day is the first OSU head coach to lose three consecutive games to Michigan since John Cooper (1995-1997).

Many fans believe that it is time for Day to give up play-calling duties and part ways with some of his assistant coaches.

Former OSU DB Says Ryan Day Is On The Hot Seat

Former OSU defensive back Tyvis Powell had some harsh words for the entire program following the loss to Missouri. Not only did Powell say that Day needs to turn the program around quickly but he also accused the Ohio State head coach of nepotism since taking over on the sidelines.

“I was disgusted by the performance (in the Cotton Bowl),” Powell said. “Ryan Day, the seat is on fire. What I would tell you is, I would give you one more season. This is it, one more season. There has to be some changes made on your coaching staff, my brother, because for many years, you have went out there and promoted guys that don’t deserve it. You’ve got coaches in there that really can’t coach, that’s really just collecting a paycheck. You have to cut that baggage and get guys in there that got football minds that’s going to dedicate themselves to getting this program back to where it (should be) at.”

Powell, an Ohio-native, played at Ohio State from 2012-15 and won a national championship.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
