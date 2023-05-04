Former NHL winger Petr Klima passes away at the age of 58

Former National Hockey League winger Petr Klima of the Associated Press has passed away at the age of 58 according to Karel Janicek of the Associated Press. The cause of death was not given.

Klima of Chomutov, Czech Republic had 313 goals and 260 assists for 573 points in 786 games with the Detroit Red Wings (1985 to 1990 and 1998 to 1999), the Edmonton Oilers (1989 to 1993 and 1996 to 1997), the Tampa Bay Lightning (1993 to 1996), the Los Angeles Kings (1996 to 1997), and the Pittsburgh Penguins (1996 to 1997). He was a -47 with 158 penalty minutes, 52 power-play points, five shorthanded points, 18 game-winning goals and 756 shots on goal.

Klima’s most impressive NHL regular season came with the Oilers in 1990-91. That is when he had career highs in goals (40) and points (68).

Klima also had nine career hat tricks (regular season and playoffs). Five were with Detroit and four were with Edmonton.

Playoff Experience

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Klima had 28 goals and 24 assists for 52 points in 95 games. He was a +5 with 83 penalty minutes, seven power-play goals, one shorthanded goal, eight game-winning goals, and 211 shots on goal.

While with the Red Wings in the 1988 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Klima had 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points in only 12 games. He led the NHL in game-winning goals in the postseason with four.

While with the Oilers in the 1990 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Klima won the Stanley Cup. Edmonton beat the Boston Bruins in five games. In game one of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals, Klima scored from Craig MacTavish of London, Ontario and Jari Kurri of Helsinki, Finland in triple overtime at 15:13 of the extra period. It was one of the most electrifying goals in Oilers franchise history.

The following season, Klima scored an overtime winner again in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It came in game two of their Smythe Division semifinal series against the Los Angeles Kings, a 4-3 Edmonton win at 4:48 of the second overtime period from Esa Tikkanen of Helsinki, and MacTavish.