Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic, the former World No. 3, made a successful return to the courts on June 12, 2023, after a nearly two-year layoff dealing with extensive injuries.

He last played in the July 2021 Atlanta Open.

Raonic needed 1 hour and 24 minutes to defeat World No. 39 Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets in the best of three-set match at the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

He lived up to his nickname of the “Maple Leaf Missile” in his return.

His Injuries

Raonic, 32, had a serious Achilles injury that was the result of the wear and tear of tennis on his 6’6″ body.

After extensive rehab from that injury, he planned to make a return in 2022.

A weight fell on his foot resulting in a broken toe that delayed his comeback until 2023.

His Career

Raonic has 8 career ATP title victories.

His best surface is grass.

He was the 2016 Wimbledon runner up losing the final to Andy Murray.

Raonic defeated Roger Federer in the semifinals en route to the final.



It is not a surprise that he is making his return to his favorite surface.

Raonic is currently unranked, but should he find his way into the Wimbledon draw, he could be a spoiler.

His lack of match play and endurance could be a factor, but when he is playing his best tennis set up by his powerful first serve, he is fun to watch on the grass.

Raonic Will Be Tested At Libema Open

It may not take long for Raonic to assess where his game is in the midst of the comeback.

This event features big named players at the top of the game.

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed and on Raonic’s side of the draw.

Medvedev had a first-round bye so Raonic joins him in the Round of 16.

This sets up a potential meeting in the semifinals.

On the bottom half of the draw is Jannik Sinner.

The Libema Open goes from June 12 through June 18.