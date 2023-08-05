Soccer

Four dominant Group Stage Performances at 2023 Women’s World Cup

Jeremy Freeborn
Hinata Miyazawa

As the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is set to begin the knockout stage, it is time to look back at the four most impressive nations in the tournament to date.

Japan

The Group C winners beat Zambia 5-0 on July 22, Costa Rica 2-0 on July 26, and Spain 4-0 on July 31. The most impressive Japanese player to date has been Hinata Miyazawa of Minamiashigara. who has scored four times, and leads all players who are still active in the tournament. Miyazawa scored twice against Zambia in the 43rd and 62nd minutes, and scored twice against Spain in the 12th and 40th minutes. The Japanese are looking to win their second Women’s World Cup after beating the United States 3-1 on penalties (with the game tied at two) in the 2011 final in Germany. Japan’s round of 16 opponent at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is Norway on Saturday.

England

The Group D winners beat Haiti 1-0, Denmark 1-0, and China 6-1. What has been most impressive about England’s play is their team defense. Meanwhile, Lauren James leads the squad with three goals. She scored the only goal in the sixth minute against Denmark, and then in the 41st and 65th minutes against China. England’s round of 16 opponent at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is Nigeria on August 7.

Netherlands

The Group E winners were not the women’s soccer superpower United States, but the Netherlands. After beating Portugal 1-0, and tying the United States of America at one, the Netherlands had a dominant performance on August 1 in Dunedin, New Zealand, where they clobbered Vietnam 7-0. Esmee Brugts and Jill Roord each scored twice. The Netherlands will next play South Africa in the round of 16.

Sweden

The Group G winners are the reigning Olympic silver medalists. In the tournament to date, they beat South Africa 2-1, Italy 5-0 and Argentina 2-0. Amanda Ilestedt has three goals including the game-winner against South Africa and two against Italy. Sweden will next play the United States in the round of 16 on Sunday.

 

Soccer
Jeremy Freeborn

