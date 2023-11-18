Four notable MLB trades Friday

With the announcements of the 2023 Major League Baseball Awards coming to a close on Thursday, and free agency not starting yet, there were four interesting trades on Friday, Let’s take a look.

1) Mariners trade Isaiah Campbell to the Red Sox

The Seattle Mariners traded relief pitcher Isiah Campbell of Angra do Heroismo, Portugal to the Boston Red Sox for infielder Luis Urias. As a rookie in 2023, Campbell pitched in 27 games, and had a record of four wins and one loss, with an earned run average of 2.83. He had one save, two holds, and gave up 22 hits, nine earned runs, and 13 walks, to go along with 33 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22. Campbell’s save came in a 1-0 Mariners win over the Texas Rangers on October 1. Campbell’s holds came in a 7-6 Mariners win over the Houston Astros on August 20 and in a 1-0 Mariners win over the Tampa Bay Rays on September 7.

2) Braves trade Nick Anderson to Royals

The Atlanta Braves traded relief pitcher Nick Anderson of Crosby, Minnesota to the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Friday. The Royals are Anderson’s fourth Major League team following one season with the Miami Marlins, three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and one season with the Braves. In 2023, Anderson pitched in 35 games, and had a record of four wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 3.06. He had one save, 15 holds, and gave up 30 hits, 12 earned runs, and nine walks, to go along with 36 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.10. Anderson’s save came in a 7-6 Braves win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 11.

3) Guardians and Padres trade relievers.

The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres swapped relief pitchers on Friday. Cleveland acquired Scott Barlow of New London, Connecticut, and San Diego acquired Enyel De Los Santos of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic. Barlow is joining his third team after splitting last year with the Royals and Padres. De Los Santos is joining his fourth team after previously playing with the Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 63 games last season, Barlow had a record of two wins and six losses for an earned run average of 4.37. In 68 innings pitched, he had 13 saves, seven holds, and gave up 61 hits, 33 earned runs, and 34 walks, and had 79 strikeouts, with a WHIP of 1.40.

In 70 games last season with the Guardians, De Los Santos had a record of five wins and two losses for an earned run average of 3.29. In 65 2/3 innings pitched, he had 16 holds, and gave up 50 hits, 24 earned runs, and 25 walks, and had 62 strikeouts with a WHIP of 1.14.

4) Yankees trade Jake Bauers to the Brewers

The New York Yankees traded outfielder Jake Bauers of Newport Beach, California to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor leaguer Jace Avina. Bauers is joining his fifth Major League Baseball team following one season with the Tampa Bay Rays (2018), two seasons with Cleveland (2019 and 2021), and one season each with the Seattle Mariners (2021) and New York Yankees (2021). In 84 games, 242 at bats and 272 plate appearances, Bauers scored 28 runs, and had 49 hits, 15 doubles, 12 home runs, 30 runs batted in, three stolen bases, 27 walks, a batting average of .202, a slugging percentage of .413, an on base percentage of .279, 100 total bases and three sacrifice flies.