In a display of golfing excellence, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele shattered the U.S. Open single-round scoring record at the Los Angeles Country Club. Initially, Fowler held the record with his remarkable 8-under 62, but his reign at the top lasted a mere 15 minutes as Schauffele matched his score under ideal playing conditions.

An Incredible Scoring Display

The duo surpassed the previous record of 63, which had been held by six players, during the 123rd edition of the U.S. Open. Their achievement is particularly remarkable considering the vast history of the tournament, which has seen over 47,366 rounds played. Fowler and Schauffele now represent the new gold standard in U.S. Open scoring.

Their remarkable rounds of 62 also equaled the lowest score ever recorded in a major championship, previously achieved by Branden Grace at the 2017 Open Championship. The significance of this accomplishment cannot be overstated, as it places Fowler and Schauffele among the elite few who have achieved such a remarkable feat in major golf tournaments.

Fowler Was Locked From the Start

Fowler’s round was a masterclass in precision and shot-making. He registered an incredible 10 birdies throughout his round, including a spectacular shot from deep within the trees in the barranca to the right of the eighth hole, his 17th of the day. With a comfortable two-putt on his final hole, Fowler secured his place in history by achieving a record-setting score.

Schauffele, who was two holes behind Fowler when he reached 8-under, matched his counterpart with a birdie on the eighth hole, ensuring that he would also join the record-breaking club. A steady performance throughout the round, including a two-putt for par on his last hole, allowed the California native to share the record with Fowler.

Past US Open Success for Both

The success of both players at the U.S. Open is hardly surprising given their track records. Fowler and Schauffele have accumulated a combined total of eight top-10 finishes in 18 starts at this prestigious event. The current leaderboard situation in the first round bears a striking resemblance to the 2017 U.S. Open, where Fowler held a one-stroke lead over Schauffele after the opening round at Erin Hills.

Schauffele’s exceptional bogey-free 62 placed him alongside Fowler at the top of the leaderboard. Their performances not only surpassed the previous U.S. Open low of 63, set by six players but also eclipsed the most recent record set by Tommy Fleetwood in 2018. Fowler displayed resilience by recovering from a bogey at the long par-four 17th and responding with a 15-foot birdie on the following hole. He then capitalized on the par-five first hole and moved into the solo lead with a successful up-and-down from the greenside bunker. Adding to his tally with birdies at the second and third holes, Fowler produced a remarkable save from the sand at the par-three fourth. An eight-foot birdie at the short sixth hole further solidified his dominance, bringing his score to an impressive 7-under for the round.

Fowler’s journey towards a record-breaking round continued despite a wayward drive and the need to lay up at the par-five eighth hole. Undeterred, he showcased his skill by sinking a 15-foot birdie putt, setting the stage for potential major records. With a two-putt par from 60 feet on the par-three ninth, his final hole, Fowler completed a sensational opening round of 62, etching his name in the annals of golf history.

The outstanding performances of Fowler and Schauffele at the U.S. Open serve as a testament to their exceptional abilities and competitive spirit. Their record-breaking rounds not only captivated fans but also showcased their unwavering